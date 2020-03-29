Fire Resistant Cable Market– Universal Cable (M) Berhad (Malaysia), Tratos Limited (England), Jiangnan Group Limited (China)

The Fire Resistant Cable report helps you achieve your dream of an outshining and winning business. Fire Resistant Cable report also makes some important proposals for a new project of Fire Resistant Cable market before evaluating its feasibility. The report provides with CAGR value fluctuation during the forecast period of 2018-2025 for the market. Fire Resistant Cable market report also delivers list of the leading competitors and provides the insights about strategic industry analysis of the key factors influencing the industry. This market report also helps to provide statistics on the current state of the industry as a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and investors interested in this market.

Fire Resistant Cable Market report focuses on the global fire resistant cable status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the market development in United States, Europe and China.

In 2017, Nexans S.A. (France) is a global cabling products as well as services provider spent approximately USD 95.40 million in 2016 on R&D to expand its product portfolio to perpetuate its strong presence in the industrial cables market. The company mainly put efforts on smart grids, energy transition and safety.

The Global Fire Resistant Cable Market is expected to reach USD 2.3 billion by 2025, from USD 1.7 billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 3.3% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic year is 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Target Audiences:

Building & Construction

Automotive & Transportation

Manufacturing

Energy

Others

Key Market Competitors:

Prysmian Group

Nexans S.A.

General Cable Corporation

NKT Group

Leoni AG

Dubai Cable Company Ltd.(Dubai)

Tele-Fonika Kable SA (Poland)

Keystone Cable (S) Pte Ltd (Singapore)

The other players in the market are LS Cable & System Ltd. (South Korea), El Sewedy Electric Co (Egypt), Universal Cable (M) Berhad (Malaysia), Tratos Limited (England), Jiangnan Group Limited (China), Siccet SRL (Italy), Middle East Specialized Cables Company (Riyadh), Walsin Lihwa Corporation (Taiwan), Cavicel S.P.A(Italy), ST Cable Corporation (Taiwan) and many more.

Major Points from Table of Content:

Competitive Analysis: Global Fire Resistant Cable Market

The global fire resistant cable market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of fire resistant cable market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Market Drivers:

Increasing demand for fire resistant cables from building and construction industry

Increasing power generation projects worldwide

Market Restraint:

Volatile prices of raw materials

Availability of cheap quality products

Global Fire Resistant Cable Market Segmentation:

By Insulation Material

XLPE

PVC

LSZH

EPR

Others

By Geography

Asia Pacific

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East & Africa

