Fire Extinguishers Market Size, Share, Development by 2025

Fire Extinguisher is an active fire protection device used to extinguish or control small fires, often in emergency situations.
According to this study, over the next five years the Fire Extinguishers market will register a 2.7% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 2783.7 million by 2025, from $ 2502.5 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Fire Extinguishers business, shared in Chapter 3.
With emerging economies growing faster, a strategy has been adopted by most leading vendors in the fire extinguishers market to approach these areas. QYR analysis of the fire extinguishers market indicated that Asia-Pacific would account for the highest sales in 2023 with close to 48 percent of global sales coming from this region, and developing countries such as China and India has the highest growth rate. Vendors recognize the importance of this region, are working towards penetrating this market by strengthening their sales and distribution networks.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Fire Extinguishers market by type, application, key companies and key regions.
This study considers the Fire Extinguishers value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers
UTC
Gielle Group
Tyco Fire Protection
Amerex
BRK
Minimax
ANAF S.p.A.
Yamatoprotect
Longcheng
BAVARIA
HATSUTA SEISAKUSHO
Nanjing Jiangpu
Desautel
Sureland
Ogniochron
Tianyi
Feuerschutz Jockel GmbH
Protec Fire Detection
Presto
NDC
Tianguang
Cervinka
KANEX
Pastor
Reje Safe
Lichfield Fire & Safety Equipment
MB
Mobiak
Market Segment by Type, covers
Dry Chemical
Foam
Carbon Dioxide
Water
Others
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Residential
Commercial
Industrial
