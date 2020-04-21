Fire Extinguishers Market: Latest Trends and Forecast Analysis Up to 2024

Fire Extinguishers Market report would help stakeholders better understand their competitors and gain more insights to enhance their position in the market. The competitive landscape section includes competitor ecosystem, and product developments in the Fire Extinguishers market.

Fire Extinguisher is an active fire protection device used to extinguish or control small fires, often in emergency situations. Different types of extinguishing agents are used to treat different fire classes. There are many types of extinguishing agents, like water, foam, carbon dioxide, dry chemical, etc.

With emerging economies growing faster, a strategy has been adopted by most leading vendors in the fire extinguishers market to approach these areas. Our report’s analysis of the fire extinguishers market indicated that Asia-Pacific would account for the highest sales in 2023 with close to 48 percent of global sales coming from this region, and developing countries such as China and India has the highest growth rate. Vendors recognize the importance of this region, are working towards penetrating this market by strengthening their sales and distribution networks.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Fire Extinguishers market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Fire Extinguishers value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Less than 5kg

5kg-10kg

More than 10kg

Segmentation by application:

Commercial Use

Residential Use

Industrial Use

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

UTC

Tyco Fire Protection

Minimax

Amerex

BRK

Yamatoprotect

BAVARIA

ANAF S.p.A.

Longcheng

Gielle Group

Sureland

Presto

Tianyi

Ogniochron

Protec Fire Detection

HATSUTA SEISAKUSHO

Desautel

Nanjing Jiangpu

NDC

Feuerschutz Jockel GmbH

MB

Reje Safe

Lichfield Fire & Safety Equipment

Mobiak

KANEX

Cervinka

Pastor

Tianguang

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas

APAC

Europe

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Fire Extinguishers consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Fire Extinguishers market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Fire Extinguishers manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Fire Extinguishers with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Fire Extinguishers submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

