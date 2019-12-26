Fire Extinguishers Market: Competitive Dynamics & Global Outlook 2024

Market Research Report Store offers a latest published report on Fire Extinguishers Market Analysis and Forecast 2019-2025 delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report.

According to this study, over the next five years the Fire Extinguishers market will register a 2.7% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 2709.5 million by 2024, from US$ 2432.9 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Fire Extinguishers business, shared in Chapter 3.

This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

This report focuses on the Fire Extinguishers in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

UTC

Gielle Group

Tyco Fire Protection

Amerex

BRK

Minimax

ANAF S.p.A.

Yamatoprotect

Longcheng

BAVARIA

HATSUTA SEISAKUSHO

Nanjing Jiangpu

Desautel

Sureland

Ogniochron

Tianyi

Feuerschutz Jockel GmbH

Protec Fire Detection

Presto

NDC

Tianguang

Cervinka

KANEX

Pastor

Reje Safe

Lichfield Fire & Safety Equipment

MB

Mobiak

Market Segment by Type, covers

Dry Chemical

Foam

Carbon Dioxide

Water

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

