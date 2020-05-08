Fire Alarm Battery Market Size, Analysis, and Forecast Report 2018 to 2027

Global Fire Alarm Battery Market: Snapshot

The firm alarm is the device that is used to generate loud noise as a warning indication in case of smoke or fire. It has a various gadgets that are working all at once to warn the people with the help of audio and visual equipments where fire, smoke, or carbon monoxide gases are present. They devices can be activated either automatically or manually. In spite of the fact that fire alarms holds a key part in keeping up overall wellbeing of the people living in the building, disappointments of these alarms and followed risky fire occurrences more often than not leave customers confused. For the most part, there is insufficient awareness about time to time battery substitution. Moreover, buyers ignore notification beeps of a weak battery, because batteries have a shorter life expectancy. These factors have prompted multitudinous instances of ignorance with respect to failed fire alarm frameworks.

To address these issues, producers are concentrating on presenting advantageous yet powerful battery solutions for the fire alarms. One such launch is front loading battery plan module of fire alarms.

A new research report by Fact MR on the global fire alarm battery market includes a comprehensive analysis of past, present as well as upcoming trends in the market. The sharp-eyed analysis observes impact of the emerging technology trends and evolving market demand. On the basis of this, the report includes an all-inclusive forecast of the global fire alarm battery market between the period of 2018 and 2027. The report is a credible go-to forecast for many executives in the electronics and smart devices industry. The market outlook reveals important dynamics of the market which can assist the industry professionals in decision making.

Most traditional fire alarm systems are battery-operated where low battery chirps and frequent battery replacements are the key challenges associated with performance. While a majority of traditional buildings are equipped with such fire alarms, technological advances and innovation have led to the development of long-lasting batteries. Further, evolution in the design of the fire alarms enables users to replace the battery conveniently.

Innovations to Introduce Convenient and Efficient Battery Solutions

To address these issues, manufacturers are focusing on introducing convenient yet effective battery solutions for these fire alarms. One such introduction is front loading battery design module of fire alarms. Battery replacement in the traditional fire alarms requires specific tools and skills. The new front loading battery design allows users to easily access, open, and replace the battery. Recently, First Alert has launched a Smoke Alarm with 10 years lasting lithium battery. The alarm design is tamper proof with the incorporation of an irremovable battery. These advances and efficient batteries are being actively adopted by consumers and, in turn, will boost the growth of the global fire alarm battery market.

Smart Battery Solutions for Emerging Smart Technology Trend

On account of increasing adoption of smart technology, adoption of sensor dependent devices has increased significantly. New building constructions follow the smart home trend and are highly equipped with sensor technology which detects fire, smoke, water leakage, light intensity, and many others safety-sensitive entities. Different types of sensors, in particular, fire and gas detectors are available at lower cost making the smoke and fire detectors cost-effective. Manufacturers have aligned their production to this emerging ‘Smart’ trend, and have introduced fire alarms that can be easily converged in IoT and AI-based applications.

Recently, Roost has introduced a smart battery solution for several AI operated smart products. The fire alarm battery lasts for 3-5 years and can establish a wireless connection to a house Wi-Fi network. Additionally, it delivers notifications on mobile phones when residents are away from home. Another smart introduction is by First Alert. It has launched Onelink Safe & Sound smoke detectors for smart houses. These detectors provide three-in-one solutions in terms of smoke and carbon monoxide detection, Alexa voice command recognition, and utilization as ceiling-mounted speakers.

Rising Awareness of Residential Security Systems to Increase Adoption

According to the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) in the United States, approximately 17% housing infrastructure where people sleep are devoid of fire alarms. The units that are installed with fire alarms, 46% of them lack fully functional and essential fire alarm system. NFPA had initiated an initiative “change your clock, change your battery” to spread awareness about maintaining the functional fire alarms in the housing facilities. In addition to such awareness initiatives, government organizations are identifying old building constructions that lack fire alarm system. As consumers are becoming aware of the safety issues, adoption of fire alarm system has increased in commercial as well as residential sectors.

The demand for smart batteries is set to rise in the near future and their long-lasting feature will contribute to the steady growth of the fire alarm battery market. Further, innovation of new battery materials apart from lithium can introduce new segments and manufacturers in the market.

