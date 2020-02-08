Fintech Profile: Trueaccord

TrueAccord bridges the gap between creditors and their debtors, enabling creditors to improve debt recovery from bad debts.
Scope
The report provides information and insights into TrueAccord, including –
– Overview of the company and its product offering
– Detailed insight into its business operation, technology, revenue model, and geographical presence
– Information on funding, partnerships, and awards received
– Biography of top management.
Get PDF Sample Copy of Report at http://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2378933
Reasons to buy
– Gain insights into TrueAccord’s business operations.
– Gain insights into funding and partnerships.
– Gain understanding about its impact and growth.
Companies Mentioned:
Yelp
Upwork
Felicis Ventures
Arbor Ventures
Index Ventures
Khosla Ventures
Make an Inquiry before [email protected] http://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/2378933
Contact Information:
Hector Costello
Senior Manager – Client Engagements
4144N Central Expressway,
Suite 600, Dallas,
Texas – 75204, U.S.A.
Phone No.: +1 (214) 884-6817; +9164101019
Email: [email protected]