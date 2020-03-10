FINGERPRINT BIOMETRICS MARKET 2019 GLOBAL INDUSTRY TRENDS, SALES, SUPPLY, CONSUMPTION, DEMAND, ANALYSIS AND FORECASTS TO 2025

Wiseguyreports.Com adds “Fingerprint Biometrics Market –Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Analysis of Top Key Players and Forecast to 2025” To Its Research Database.

Biometrics are automated methods of recognizing a person based on a physiological or behavioral characteristic. Among the features measured are face, fingerprints, hand geometry, handwriting, iris, retinal, vein, and voice. Biometric data are separate and distinct from personal information. The most used technology of fingerprint biometric is Automatic Fingerprint Indentiy System which apply digital imaging technology to obtain, store and analtze fingerprint data.

In 2018, the global Fingerprint Biometrics market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Fingerprint Biometrics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Fingerprint Biometrics development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Gemalto

BIO-key International

Crossmatch

HID Global

M2SYS Technology

NEC

OT-Morpho

Anviz Global

BioEnable

BioLink Solutions

DERMALOG Identification Systems

Diamond Fortress Technologies

Fingerprint Cards

FingerCheck

Fulcrum Biometrics

Futronic Technology Company

IDEX ASA

Inception Technologies

Liteon

Precise Biometrics

SecuGen

Suprema

Trac-Tech

ZKTeco

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

AFIS Technology

Non-AFIS Technology

Market segment by Application, split into

Transit

Government

Healthcare

Retail

BFSI

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Key Stakeholders

Fingerprint Biometrics Manufacturers

Fingerprint Biometrics Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Fingerprint Biometrics Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

