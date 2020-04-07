Fingerprint Biometrics in VAR Market Size, Average Price, Module Market Share, and Key Country Analysis to 2025

Market Analysis Research Report on “Global Fingerprint Biometrics in VAR Market” has been added to orbis research database.

The Global Fingerprint Biometrics in VAR Market status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Fingerprint Biometrics in VAR development in United States, Europe and China.

Biometrics involves the authentication and identification of an individual on the basis of one or more unique biological traits such as fingerprint, facial, iris, voice, and vein recognition. Furthermore, biometric technologies are considered to be more reliable when compared with authentication via numeric codes and physical devices.

The non-AFIS segment will account for almost 90% of the total market share and will dominate fingerprint biometrics in the VAR market throughout the forecast period. Since non-AFIS systems facilitate secure employee monitoring, time and attendance management, and access control, they are widely used by enterprises. The rising adoption of non-AFIS technology in the automotive industry and its increasing implementation in public areas will have a positive impact on the growth of this market segment.

Owing to the increasing adoption of biometric fingerprints among end-users in the region, the Americas accounted for approximately 38% of the total market share. The growing need for security will lead to increased government spending on fingerprint biometric technology. Additionally, the rise in adoption of fingerprint recognition technology in airports for e-passports and visas will contribute to the growth of the biometric security systems industry in the next four years.

In 2018, the global Fingerprint Biometrics in VAR market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

The key players covered in this study

Fulcrum Biometrics

Delaney Secure

Neurotechnology

360 Biometrics

AKSA Solution Development

AutoStar Technologies

Bayometric

Bromba Biometrics

California Peripherals and Components

Digital Data Systems

DYDEX-HS

Eyenetwatch

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Non-AFIS Technology

AFIS Technology

Market segment by Application, split into

Government Organizations

Large Enterprises

SMEs

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Fingerprint Biometrics in VAR status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Fingerprint Biometrics in VAR development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

