FinFET CPU Market Comparison of Leading Players with Company Profiles 2019-2025

FinFET, also known as Fin Field Effect Transistor, is a type of non-planar or “3D” transistor used in the design of modern processors.

This report focuses on the global FinFET CPU status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the FinFET CPU development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Intel(US)

TSMC(Taiwan)

Samsung (South Korea)

Xilinx(US)

NVIDIA(US)

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

22nm

20nm

16nm

14nm

10nm

7nm

Market segment by Application, split into

Smartphones

Computers and Tablets

Wearables

High-End Networks

Automotive

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global FinFET CPU Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 22nm

1.4.3 20nm

1.4.4 16nm

1.4.5 14nm

1.4.6 10nm

1.4.7 7nm

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global FinFET CPU Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Smartphones

1.5.3 Computers and Tablets

1.5.4 Wearables

1.5.5 High-End Networks

1.5.6 Automotive

1.5.7 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 FinFET CPU Market Size

2.2 FinFET CPU Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 FinFET CPU Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 FinFET CPU Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 FinFET CPU Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global FinFET CPU Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2018)

3.1.2 Global FinFET CPU Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2018)

3.1.3 Global FinFET CPU Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 FinFET CPU Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players FinFET CPU Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into FinFET CPU Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global FinFET CPU Market Size by Type (2014-2019)

4.2 Global FinFET CPU Market Size by Application (2014-2019)

Continued…

