Financial Reporting Software Market 2019, by Zoho, Intacct, IBM, Quick Books, Microsoft, Xero, SAP, NetSuite (Oracle), Sage, FreshBooks, Kashflow, Float, 81, Workiva Inc., Qvinci, Host Analytics

Global Financial Reporting Software Market valued approximately USD xx billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than xx% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The major driving factor of global Financial Reporting Software market are increasing complexity and size financial data, limited capabilities of existing spreadsheet solutions and rising cost of compliance.

Moreover, one of the major key growth contributors for the growth of this financial reporting software market is the increase in regulatory requirements due to major financial debacles around the world. The major restraining factor of global financial reporting software market are complex implementation process and expenses associated with the consumption of this software. In today’s competitive business environment, a quality financial reporting software has become essential to cut accounting costs and boost efficiency. Financial reporting software refers to solutions that are designed to help users perform financial and accounting tasks. This type of software varies from basic single-entry systems like bookkeeping and check writing to complex double-entry solutions. However, a financial reporting software is capable of collating data from multiple sources and standardizing reports with greater accuracy. There are many advantages of using financial reporting software such as financial reporting software users can link source data to report data, combine data from different systems as well as set rules for creating reports, it reduce the workload for employees who once manually created reports and Automated financial reporting software are designed to improve the efficiency of a company, organization or firm’s accounting system.

The regional analysis of Global Financial Reporting Software Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America has accounted the leading share in global financial reporting software market in total generating revenue in 2018 across the globe due to highest adopter of financial technologies. Europe also play important roles in global Financial Reporting Software market. Asia-Pacific region is also anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025, due to increase in growth of financial reporting software in the overall economy.

The major market player included in this report are:

• Zoho

• Intacct

• IBM

• Quick Books

• Microsoft

• Xero

• SAP

• NetSuite (Oracle)

• Sage

• FreshBooks

• Kashflow

• Float

• 81

• Workiva Inc.

• Qvinci

• Host Analytics

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

? On-Premises

? Software-as-a-Service (SAAS)

? Cloud Hosted

By Application:

? Small Business

? Medium Business

? Large Business

By Regions:

? North America

o U.S.

o Canada

? Europe

o UK

o Germany

? Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

? Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

? Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

