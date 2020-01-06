Financial Planning Software Market to Witness Robust Expansion by 2025

LP INFORMATION offers a latest published report on Financial Planning Software Market Analysis and Forecast 2020-2025 delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report.
Financial planning is a long-term process of wisely managing your finances so that you can achieve your goals and dreams, while at the same time helping to negotiate the financial barriers that inevitably arise in every stage of life.
The financial planning software market size was 873.42 million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach 1892.96 million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of 13.76% between 2017 and 2023.
According to this study, over the next five years the Financial Planning Software market will register a 13.7% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 2094.2 million by 2025, from $ 1253.4 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Financial Planning Software business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Financial Planning Software market by type, application, key companies and key regions.
This study considers the Financial Planning Software value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers
PIEtech, Inc.
Wealthcare Capital Management
EMoney Advisor
Money Tree
WealthTec
Advicent
Envestnet
Oltis Software
InStream Solutions
Advisor Software
Moneywise Software
Futurewise Technologies
Struktur AG
SunGard WealthStation (FIS)
Cheshire Software
RightCapital
ISoftware Limited
Razor Logic Systems
Advizr
ESPlanner Inc.
SAP
WealthTrace
Sigma Conso
FinPal Pty Ltd
Prevero GmbH (Unit4)
Market Segment by Type, covers
Cloud-based Financial Planning Software
On-promise Type Financial Planning Software
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
SME
Large Enterprise
Personal Purpose
Other Purposes
