Financial Planning Software Market to Witness Robust Expansion by 2025

Financial planning is a long-term process of wisely managing your finances so that you can achieve your goals and dreams, while at the same time helping to negotiate the financial barriers that inevitably arise in every stage of life.

The financial planning software market size was 873.42 million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach 1892.96 million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of 13.76% between 2017 and 2023.

According to this study, over the next five years the Financial Planning Software market will register a 13.7% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 2094.2 million by 2025, from $ 1253.4 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Financial Planning Software business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Financial Planning Software market by type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the Financial Planning Software value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

PIEtech, Inc.

Wealthcare Capital Management

EMoney Advisor

Money Tree

WealthTec

Advicent

Envestnet

Oltis Software

InStream Solutions

Advisor Software

Moneywise Software

Futurewise Technologies

Struktur AG

SunGard WealthStation (FIS)

Cheshire Software

RightCapital

ISoftware Limited

Razor Logic Systems

Advizr

ESPlanner Inc.

SAP

WealthTrace

Sigma Conso

FinPal Pty Ltd

Prevero GmbH (Unit4)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Cloud-based Financial Planning Software

On-promise Type Financial Planning Software

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

SME

Large Enterprise

Personal Purpose

Other Purposes

