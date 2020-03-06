FINANCIAL LEASING MARKET GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST 2019-2025

Executive Summary
A financial lease is a method used by a business for acquisition of equipment with payment structured over time. To give proper definition, it can be expressed as an agreement wherein the lessor receives lease payments for the covering of ownership costs. Moreover, the lessor holds the responsibility of maintenance, taxes, and insurance.
This report focuses on the global Financial Leasing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Financial Leasing development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
- CDB Leasing
- ICBC Financial Leasing Co., Ltd
- BOC Aviation
- Minsheng Financial Leasing Co., Ltd
- CMB Financial Leasing
…
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
- Sale and Leaseback
- Direct Leasing
- Leveraged Lease
- Straight Lease and Modified Lease
- Primary and Secondary Lease
Market segment by Application, split into
- Aviation
- Ship
- Construction Machinery
- Medical Devices
- Railway Transportation Equipment
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
- United States
- Europe
- China
- Japan
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
- To analyze global Financial Leasing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
- To present the Financial Leasing development in United States, Europe and China.
- To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
- To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Financial Leasing are as follows:
- History Year: 2014-2018
- Base Year: 2018
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Financial Leasing Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Sale and Leaseback
1.4.3 Direct Leasing
1.4.4 Leveraged Lease
1.4.5 Straight Lease and Modified Lease
1.4.6 Primary and Secondary Lease
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Financial Leasing Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Aviation
1.5.3 Ship
1.5.4 Construction Machinery
1.5.5 Medical Devices
1.5.6 Railway Transportation Equipment
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Financial Leasing Market Size
2.2 Financial Leasing Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Financial Leasing Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Financial Leasing Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
3 Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Financial Leasing Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Financial Leasing Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.1.2 Global Financial Leasing Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.1.3 Global Financial Leasing Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 Financial Leasing Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Financial Leasing Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Financial Leasing Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Financial Leasing Market Size by Type (2014-2019)
4.2 Global Financial Leasing Market Size by Application (2014-2019)
…
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 CDB Leasing
12.1.1 CDB Leasing Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Financial Leasing Introduction
12.1.4 CDB Leasing Revenue in Financial Leasing Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 CDB Leasing Recent Development
12.2 ICBC Financial Leasing Co., Ltd
12.2.1 ICBC Financial Leasing Co., Ltd Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Financial Leasing Introduction
12.2.4 ICBC Financial Leasing Co., Ltd Revenue in Financial Leasing Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 ICBC Financial Leasing Co., Ltd Recent Development
12.3 BOC Aviation
12.3.1 BOC Aviation Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Financial Leasing Introduction
12.3.4 BOC Aviation Revenue in Financial Leasing Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 BOC Aviation Recent Development
12.4 Minsheng Financial Leasing Co., Ltd
12.4.1 Minsheng Financial Leasing Co., Ltd Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Financial Leasing Introduction
12.4.4 Minsheng Financial Leasing Co., Ltd Revenue in Financial Leasing Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 Minsheng Financial Leasing Co., Ltd Recent Development
12.5 CMB Financial Leasing
12.5.1 CMB Financial Leasing Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Financial Leasing Introduction
12.5.4 CMB Financial Leasing Revenue in Financial Leasing Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 CMB Financial Leasing Recent Development
13 Market Forecast 2019-2025
13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions
13.2 United States
13.3 Europe
13.4 China
13.5 Japan
13.6 Southeast Asia
13.7 India
13.8 Central & South America
13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2019-2025)
13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2019-2025)
Continuous…
