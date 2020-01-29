Financial Fraud Detection Software Market 2019: Segmented by Applications, End Users, Key Regions

Global Financial Fraud Detection Software Market Size, Status and Forecast 2018-2025 Report presents the worldwide Financial Fraud Detection Software Market analysis with in depth study of manufacturers, region, type and application and its future scope in the industry till 2025.

Fraud is a crime that involves claiming of the valuable thing. Many industries such as government, financial service, and the corporate sectors are affected by the financial frauds. Hence, these financial institutions require an automated system that can handle their real-time data. The use of the traditional methods to handle the increased data analytics is not wise as they are inaccurate and is time-consuming.

The market report pegs the global Financial Fraud Detection Software market at US$ million at the end of 2017 and shall keep a good CAGR of % throughout the forecast period. The global report covers the forecast period from 2017 – 2023. At the end of the forecast period, the Financial Fraud Detection Software market is projected to reach the value of US$ million.

Various factors affecting the forecasted trend in the Financial Fraud Detection Software market are discussed in detail with analysis of the same. The global market report covers all the drivers, trends, and challenges in the market within the analysis and for the elucidation of the forecast statistics. Furthermore, the global market report is dissected and analysed across its various segments such as by product type, by application, by end users, and by region.

This report focuses on the global Financial Fraud Detection Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Financial Fraud Detection Software development in United States, Europe and China.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, and market share for each company:

AimBrain

Digital Resolve

Experian Information Solutions, Inc

Gemalto NV

Kount Inc

SAS, Signifyd Inc

Actico GmbH

CipherCloud

Easy Solutions, Inc

FraudLabs Pro

Global Vision Systems

Riskified Ltd

ValidSoft

Oracle

me Market size by Product –

Identity theft

Wire transfer fraud

Claim frauds

Money laundering

Subscription frauds

Credit/debit card fraud

Others

Market size by End User/Applications –

Educational institutions

Government

Financial enterprises

Healthcare

Manufacturing sectors

Market size by Region North America Europe China Japan Southeast Asia India Central & South America



Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Financial Fraud Detection Software Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Financial Fraud Detection Software Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Financial Fraud Detection Software Market Size

2.2 Financial Fraud Detection Software Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Financial Fraud Detection Software Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Financial Fraud Detection Software Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Financial Fraud Detection Software Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Financial Fraud Detection Software Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Global Financial Fraud Detection Software Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.3 Global Financial Fraud Detection Software Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Financial Fraud Detection Software Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Financial Fraud Detection Software Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Financial Fraud Detection Software Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Financial Fraud Detection Software Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global Financial Fraud Detection Software Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

5 United States

6 Europe

7 China

8 Japan

9 Southeast Asia

10 India

11 Central & South America

12 International Players Profiles

13 Market Forecast 2018-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Financial Fraud Detection Software are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

