Financial Brokerage Market In-Depth Analysis of Industry Share, Size, Growth Outlook

Global market intelligence firm, Netscribes, Inc. released its latest report on the ‘Financial Brokerage Market in India 2014‘. With declining cash volumes and slow economic growth, investment in the financial sector has been dismal. The economic condition has been the major reason behind the decrease in trading revenues.

Rupee volatility coupled with global uncertainties has been instrumental in the decline of investment opportunities in the country. However, new government reforms do place some optimism in the sector and with the onset of new government and rise in flow of foreign funds, financial sector is slated to register healthy growth in near future which will translate into growth in financial brokerage market as well.

Netscribes’ latest market research report titled Financial Brokerage Market in India 2014 states that online broking has emerged as a recent trend which facilitates faster and smoother transactions. SEBI acts as a regulatory authority which governs the sector and regulates the rules and criteria for brokers and sub-brokers. Trends like emergence of discount brokers or decline in sub-brokers have also characterized the sector. Amidst dismal scenario, the sector is still reeling towards growth riding on the back of factors such as rising income levels, under penetration of equities, franchisee model fuelling expansion, FIIs and IPO showing strong returns.

COMPANIES COVERED:

Public Companies

1. Geojit BNP Paribas Financial Services Ltd.

2. IIFL Holdings Ltd.

3. Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd.

Private Companies

1. Anand Rathi Financial Services Ltd.

2. Angel Broking Ltd.

3. HDFC Securities Ltd.

4. ICICI Securities Ltd.

5. Karvy Stock Broking Ltd.

6. Kotak Securities Ltd.

7. Sharekhan Ltd.

