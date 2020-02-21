Financial Analytics Market Global Size, Demand, Growth, Strategy, Applications, Technologies, Analytical Services, Innovation, Trends and Forecast 2026

This Report Focuses on the Global “Financial Analytics Market” Status, Future Forecast, Growth Opportunity, Key Market and Key Players. The Study Objectives are to present the Financial Analytics Development in Regions

The Financial Analytics market is accounted for $5.79 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $18.21 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 13.5%. Rise in demand for cloud-based services, improved focus on data transparency, increase in technological advancements and high data intensity are factors favouring the market growth. However, privacy and data security-related issues are hindering the market growth.

Financial analytics is extensively used for research in the equity and corporate bond markets. It enables end users to focus on financial functions across organizations. It also provides better visibility into factors that drive costs, revenues and shareholder values. Financial analytics assist businesses in implementing business intelligence and analytical tools to obtain accurate insights from the financial data that is required in formulating business decisions.

Deloitte, Microsoft Corporation, IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, SAS, SAP SE, Hitachi Consulting, Rosslyn Analytics Limited, Teradata Corporation, Information Builders, Symphony Teleca Services, Inc., Microstrategy, Fico, Tableau Software, Tibco and Hewlett-Packard Enterprise (HPE).

Based on end user, Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BSFI) segment is projected to grow at a considerable market share. The Banking, Financial Services and Insurance sector is using these services to get better regular financial functions such as asset and liability, payable, budgetary control, profitability, general ledger, governance, risk, receivable, and compliance management. By geography, Asia Pacific is expected to experience positive growth in this industry which can be attributed to favourable government initiatives and increasing demand for information storage in emerging countries such as India and China and increasing the demand in end user industries. In addition, North America holds the largest share due to high acceptance across multiple industries along with quick technology adaptation rate.

Deployment Types Covered:

On-Premise

Cloud

Types Covered:

Query, Reporting and Analysis

Data Integration Tools

Consulting and Support Services

Database Management System (DBMS)

Analytical Solutions

Olap and Visualization Tools

Other Types

Components Covered:

Services

Software

Organization Sizes Covered:

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium Businesses

Applications Covered:

Receivables Management

Profitability Management

Budgetary Control Management

Governance, Risk and Compliance (GRC) Management

General Ledger Management

Payables Management

Assets and Liability Management

Other Applications

End Users Covered:

Government

Telecommunication and IT

Public Sector, Energy and Utilities

Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BSFI)

Manufacturing

Media and Entertainment

Travel and Hospitality

Consumer Goods and Retail

Healthcare and Life Science

Transportation and Logistics

Education

Other End Users

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

