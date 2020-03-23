Finance Lease Market 2019 Trends, Review and Analysis

According to this study, over the next five years the Finance Lease market will register a 16.9% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 12900 million by 2024, from US$ 5050 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Finance Lease business.

A financial lease is a method used by a business for acquisition of equipment with payment structured over time. To give proper definition, it can be expressed as an agreement wherein the lessor receives lease payments for the covering of ownership costs. Moreover, the lessor holds the responsibility of maintenance, taxes, and insurance.

A financial lease is similar to an out-and-out purchase transaction which has been financed through a term loan, in that the payments are made on a monthly basis. However, unlike an out-and-out purchase transaction in that the lessee doesn’t present the obligated balance as debt, shows payments as expensed, and retains the equipment title. During the lease period, the finance company is considered as the legal owner of the asset. For the sixth consecutive year since the global economic crisis, the leasing industry has enjoyed growth in new business volumes, and the outlook is cautiously optimistic.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: HSBC Bank, Sumitomo Mitsui Finance and Leasing, BNP Paribas Leasing Solutions, Wells Fargo Equipment Finance, Banc of America Leasing & Capital, LLC and JP Morgan Chase.

This report presents a compehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Finance Lease market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Finance Lease value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Banks

Financing Institutions

Segmentation by application:

TMT (Technology, Media and Telecom)

Automotive

Construction machinery

Medical devices

ECI (Energy, Chemicals and Infrastructure)

Aviation

Shipping

Manufacturing industries

Other

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas

APAC

Europe

Middle East & Africa

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Finance Lease consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Finance Lease market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Finance Lease manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Finance Lease with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Finance Lease submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

