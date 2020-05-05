Research Report on “Final Delivery Destination Market 2019 Current Scenario and Future development 2027”.

The demand in the global "Final Delivery Destination Market" has been carefully gauged and analyzed as per different products and services and their adoption rate across various geographies, end-user trend, annual revenue, number of units launched, and other vital factors. Information about various segments of the "Final Delivery Destination Market" has also been provided. The market overview section exposes some of the critical dynamics, including opportunities, restraints, and growth drivers.

Introduction:

Transportation of goods and services to a small region or territory is a major driver of the last-mile delivery market. Increase in demand for parcel in e-commerce, mails (postal), online food, etc., is driving the last-mile delivery market. Major restraints of the last-mile delivery market include transportation strikes and prices of fuel.

The global last-mile delivery market can be segmented based on customer, end-user, vehicle type, service, and region. Based on customer, the last-mile delivery can be segregated into B2C and B2B. The B2C segment holds a major share of the market. Based on end-user, the last-mile delivery market can be bifurcated into retail, groceries, food, mails, and packages. In last-mile delivery, road transportation is widely preferred for the transportation of packages from transportation hub to the end-user destination, as this way of transportation is safe, secure, and efficient. Based on vehicle type, the last-mile delivery market can be differentiated into motorcycles, drone, LCV and HCV. LCV and HCV is further sub-segmented into pick-ups, vans, and trucks & Lorries. Motorbikes are preferred for the last-mile delivery of small packages, as they are easy and convenient to use and are cost-effective. In terms of region, the global last-mile delivery market can be segmented into Europe, Middle East & Africa, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and North America. Asia Pacific is expected to be a major market for last-mile delivery, as this region is home to major industries and automobile manufacturers. China and India contribute to the increase in demand for last-mile delivery, as these countries have high export and import of goods, which drives the last-mile delivery market in the region. Furthermore, increase in digital buyers (buyers which purchase goods via internet) has increased the demand of the last-mile delivery market in these countries as the increase of couriers and parcel will be increased.

Key players operating in the global last-mile delivery market include Deppon Logistics Co. Ltd, STO Express Co.Ltd, Cainiao Logistics, China Post Express Logistics Co. Ltd/Express Mail Service (EMS), United Parcel Service of America, Inc., DHL International GmbH, FedEx Corporation, Schneider National Inc., XPO Logistics Inc., Ekart Logistics and Amazon.com, Inc.

The report has been compiled after exhaustive primary and secondary research.

MRR.BIZ is a leading provider of strategic market research. Our vast repository consists research reports, data books, company profiles, and regional market data sheets. We regularly update the data and analysis of a wide-ranging products and services around the world. As readers, you will have access to the latest information on almost 300 industries and their sub-segments. Both large Fortune 500 companies and SMEs have found those useful. This is because we customize our offerings keeping in mind the specific requirements of our clients.

