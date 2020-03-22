Filtration Paper Market to Represent Significant Revenue Growth During 2018 – 2028

Filtration Paper Market: Overview : Filtration paper acts as a barrier that is placed perpendicular to the flow of air or liquid. Filtration paper is used to separate undesired particles from air or liquid. Filtration paper comes in various grades depending on the type of application and use. Filtration paper is available in different colors depending on the type of procedure involved. The filtration paper possesses properties including porosity, volumetric flow rate, wet strength, particle retention, efficiency, capability, and capacity. Filtration paper is made of various paper pulps including hardwood, softwood, mineral fibers or fiber crops. Filtration paper is available in two basic grades, namely qualitative and quantitative. Owing to the growing application of filtration paper in various end-use sectors, the outlook for the growth of the global filtration paper market is projected to be positive during the forecast period.

Filtration Paper Market: Dynamics : Filtration paper is gaining ground with rising applications in industries including healthcare, food & beverages, biotechnology, academics, and automobiles, among others. Filtration paper is used as a purifier in research applications in industries. Also, filtration papers are used in breweries for the filtration of malts. In the healthcare industry, filtration paper is used to deal with blood-borne pathogens and bacteria during research. These factors are supposed to fuel the growth of the global filtration paper market during the forecast period. The rising number of testing and research activities in the field of biotechnology, pharmaceuticals and oil refineries is expected to propel the demand for filtration paper during the next decade. The decline in the cost of raw material used for the manufacturing of filtration paper is expected to fuel the growth of the global filtration paper market. Among different types of filtration papers, ashless filtration paper is useful in carrying out critical analytical applications. The increase in the food service outlets is expected to fuel the growth of the filtration paper market during the forecast period.

Filtration Paper Market: Segmentation : Globally, the filtration paper market has been segmented on the basis of pulp used, grade, pore size, end use and region. On the basis of pulp used, the global filtration paper market has been segmented as: Hardwood, Softwood, Mineral fibers, Fiber crops; On the basis of grade, the global filtration paper market has been segmented as: Quantitative (Ash less grades, Low ash rades ), Qualitative; On the basis of pore size, the global filtration paper market has been segmented as: Less than 1.5 µ (microns), 1.5 µ to 10 µ, 10 µ to 20 µ, 20 µ & above; On the basis of end use, the global filtration paper market has been segmented as: Food & beverages, Healthcare, Laboratories, Automotive, Others; On the basis of region, the global filtration paper market is segmented as – North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan, Middle East & Africa, Japan;

APEJ is expected to dominate the global filtration paper market during the forecast period. The growth in the APEJ market is owing to the rising healthcare activities coupled with an increase in research laboratories in countries such as China, South Korea, and India. North America is expected to witness average growth in the filtration paper market, especially the U.S., which is considered home to some of the most excellent research laboratories in the world. Western Europe follows a similar trend with countries such as Germany, Italy, and France where some of the global automobile manufacturers are operating. In the automobile industry, filtration paper is used to test oils. Japan is expected to witness steady growth during the next decade.

Filtration Paper Market: Key Players : Examples of some of the leading players operating in the global filtration paper market are – Thermo Fisher Scientific, GE Healthcare, Sartorius, Eisco Labs, Microclar, General Filtration, Papcel, a.s., Twin Rivers Paper, Ahlstrom-Munksjö, Great Lakes Filters LLC;

Key Developments: Sartorius, the filter paper manufacturer, offers quantitative filtration papers with color schemes including black dot, white dot, yellow dot, and green dot among others for laboratories and industrial purposes with different filtering capabilities.

