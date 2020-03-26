Fifth Wheel Coupling Market foreseen to grow exponentially over 2025

This This Market Study report examines the global fifth wheel coupling market for the period 2017–2025. Fifth wheel coupling is basically a coupling device that is used to connect the towing truck and semi-trailer, leading tracker, dolly or tractor unit. The fifth wheel coupling allows the trailers to slip into the fifth wheel and remain locked into it.

In order to have an ease of understanding and for the better organization of the report, the report on global fifth wheel coupling market has been divided into four distinct parts. The first part of the report contains the introduction section that contains the executive summary of the report along with the market taxonomy and the definition of fifth wheel coupling device. This valuable section of the report also contains information on the product life cycle and patents that are applicable in the fifth wheel coupling market. This section of the report also contains information on the market viewpoint and the macroeconomic factors operating in the global fifth wheel coupling market. Also, the value chain analysis of the global fifth wheel coupling market is also provided in this section of the report.

The second part of the report contains the global fifth wheel coupling market analysis and forecast by product type, capacity, operation, sales channel and by region. This section of the report contains important market numbers in the form of market attractiveness index, incremental dollar opportunity and basis point share analysis. The third part of the report contains the regional fifth wheel coupling market analysis and the regions are chosen as per the market taxonomy. In this section of the report, the regional market numbers are discussed in great detail along with the regional drivers, restraints and trends affecting the respective regional markets.

The last part of the report features the competition landscape of the global fifth wheel coupling market and has information on the key players operating in this market. The competition landscape contains detailed information on the important companies operating in the global fifth wheel coupling market in the form of company description, product overview, key developments, strategic overview and key financials of each of the featured companies along with the SWOT analysis of the companies. This competition landscape is a valuable part of the report as it contains all the necessary information to study the leading companies operating in the global fifth wheel coupling market in detail and also reveals how they implement their strategies and vision to stay at top in this highly competitive market.

Overall market size has been analysed through historical data, primary responses, and public domain data. Revenue of companies in the global fifth wheel coupling market has been benchmarked to ascertain the market size for the base year. Macroeconomic indicators such as GDP and industry growth have been considered to forecast the market size over the forecast period. The historical growth trend of end-use industries, market participants’ performance, as well as the present macro-economic outlook has been taken into consideration for estimating the overall market trend forecast. This data is then validated using the triangulation method and is extensively scrutinised using advanced tools to garner quantitative and qualitative insights into the global fifth wheel coupling market.

Market Taxonomy

Product Type

Compensating

Semi-oscillating

Fully Oscillating Fifth Wheel

Operation

Hydraulic

Pneumatic

Mechanical

Capacity

Below 20 tons

Between 20 to 30 tons

Between 30 to 45 tons

Above 45 tons

Sales Channel

OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturer)

Aftermarket

Region