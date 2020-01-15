Field Service Management Market – Increasing Trend of Migration to Cloud Demands Growth

Field Service Management can be defined as the managing of a company’s resources which may be en route or employed at client’s property, rather than company’s property. Among many examples of field service management, prominent ones are the locating of vehicles, scheduling and dispatching of work, managing worker’s activities, accounting, billing and so on. There are many benefits of field service management software. Some of these are growth in revenue, reduction of cost, better resource allocation and co-ordination. These software also take care of the billing, statement of work and provide oversight.

Growing need for improved efficiency and migration to cloud are expected to be major drivers of the market. The market is also expected to grow from the high degree of technological advancements in developed and developing countries such as the U.S., the U.K., France, Germany, China and Japan among others. However, the market growth is expected to be hindered by the concerns over data security. Moreover, the market is expected to face restraint due to the growing costs of field service management solutions.

The global field service management market is segmented on the basis of solution, service, deployment type, user type and industry vertical. On the basis of solution, the market is segmented into billing and invoicing, inventory management, mobile field execution, reporting and dashboards, schedule and dispatch, tracking and performance management, and work order management. The work order management sub-segment is expected to hold a major share of the market while inventory management is anticipated to grow at a substantial pace.

Get an exclusive sample of this report @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=11528

On the basis of service, the market is segmented into consulting, implementation, and training and support. On the basis of deployment type, the market is segmented into cloud and on-premise. Based on user type, the market is segmented into small and medium enterprise (SME) and large enterprise.

On the basis of industry vertical, the market is segmented into BFSI, construction and real estate, energy and utilities, healthcare, manufacturing, telecom and IT, transportation and logistics, and others. The market on the basis of industry vertical is expected to be dominated by telecom and IT while manufacturing sub-segment is projected to grow at rapid pace.