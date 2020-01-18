Field Service Management (FSM) Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019 – 2023

WiseGuyRerports.com Presents “Field Service Management (FSM) Market Research Report- Global Forecast 2023” New Document to its Studies Database
This report analyzes the global field service management market by component (solutions, services), deployment (cloud, on-premise), organization size (small & medium enterprise, large enterprise), and by vertical (manufacturing); it also studies the top manufacturers in the market.
The global field service management market is expected to reach USD 5.59 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 16.6% during the forecast period 2018 – 2023.
The major players in global field service management market include:
- Capterra (US)
• Accurent (US)
• Acumatica Inc. (US)
• Astea International Inc. (US)
• Click Software (US)
• Comarch SA (Poland)
• Field Aware (US)
• IBM Corporation (US)
• IFS(Sweden)
• Infor (US)
• Microsoft Corporation (US)
• Oracle Corporation (US)
• Salesforce.com (US)
• SAP SE (Germany)
• OverIT (Italy)
The market revenue and share have been analyzed with respect to the following regions and countries:
America
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
Japan
China
India
Rest of Asia Pacific
Rest of the World
The Middle East & Africa
Latin America
On the basis of component, the global field service management market has been categorized into the following segments:
• Solutions
• Services
On the basis of deployment, the global field service management market has been categorized into the following segments:
- Cloud
• On-Premise
On the basis of organization size, the global field service management market has been categorized into the following segments:
- Small & Medium enterprise
• Large enterprise
On the basis of vertical, the global field service management market has been categorized into the following segments:
- Manufacturing
Research Methodology
Market Research Future analysis is conducted by industry experts who offer insight into industry structure, market segmentation, technology assessment, competitive landscape (CL), and market penetration, as well as on emerging trends. Besides primary interviews (~80%) and secondary research (~20%), their analysis is based on years of professional expertise in their respective industries. Our analysts also predict where the market will be headed in the next five to 10 years, by analyzing historical trends and current market positions. Furthermore, the varying trends of segments and categories in different regions are estimated based on primary and secondary research.
Table Of Contents:
1 Executive Summary
2 Scope Of The Report
2.1 Market Definition
2.2 Scope Of The Study
2.2.1 Research Objectives
2.2.2 Assumptions & Limitations
2.3 Markets Structure
3 Market Research Methodology
3.1 Research Process
3.2 Secondary Research
3.3 Primary Research
3.4 Forecast Model
4 Market Landscape
4.1 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.1.1 Threat Of New Entrants
4.1.2 Bargaining Power Of Buyers
4.1.3 Threat Of Substitutes
4.1.4 Segment Rivalry
4.1.5 Bargaining Power Of Suppliers
4.2 Value Chain/Supply Chain Of Global Field Service Management (FSM) Market
5 Industry Overview Of Global Field Service Management Market
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Growth Drivers
5.3 Impact Analysis
5.4 Market Challenges
- Company Profiles
12.1 Capterra
12.1.1 Company Overview
12.1.2 Product/Business Segment Overview
12.1.3 Financial Updates
12.1.4 Key Developments
12.2 Accurent
12.2.1 Company Overview
12.2.2 Product/Business Segment Overview
12.2.3 Financial Updates
12.2.4 Key Developments
12.3 Acumatica Inc
12.3.1 Company Overview
12.3.2 Product/Business Segment Overview
12.3.3 Financial Updates
12.3.4 Key Developments
12.4 Astea International Inc
12.4.1 Company Overview
12.4.2 Product/Business Segment Overview
12.4.3 Financial Updates
12.4.4 Key Developments
12.5 Click Software
12.5.1 Company Overview
12.5.2 Product/Business Segment Overview
12.5.3 Financial Updates
12.5.4 Key Developments
