Field-programmable Gate Array (FPGA) Market Forecast Research Reports Offers Key Insights

Field-programmable gate array market is growing rapidly in across various sectors as it can be reprogrammed in the field for instant prototyping and debugging many applications for the industries. Field-programmable gate arrays are used for designing specialized integrated circuits. Field-programmable gate array are programmed and configured by using Hardware Description Language (HDL) such as VHSIC Hardware Description Language (VHDL) and Verilog. Field-programmable gate array is used in many purposes such as in financial sector which includes real -time trading, risk analysis and many others.

Field-programmable gate array (FPGA)Market: Drivers and Challenges

The increase in growth for the application of field-programmable gate array in various industries to develop the products with different features at low cost is the major driver for field-programmable gate array market.

The increase in demand for smartphones and proliferation of electronic content in automobiles are driving the field-programmable gate array market. In addition to that, field-programmable gate array market is widely implemented in mainstream embedded computing to build complex mission-critical systems.

In contrast to this, power consumption required for field-programmable gate array is more, and lack of standardized verification technique for industry is restraining the growth of field- programmable gate array growth.

Field-programmable gate array (FPGA)Market: Segmentation

Segmentation on the basis of technology:

Static RAM

Anti-Fuse technology

Flash Technology

Erasable Programmable Read Only Memory (EPROM)

Segmentation on the basis of industry:

IT and Telecommunications

Automotive

Defense and Government

BFSI

Healthcare

Consumer Goods and Retail

Others

Field-programmable gate array (FPGA)Market: key players

Some of the key players for field-programmable gate array (FPGA) are XILINX INC., Intel, Microsemi Corporation, Achronix, e2v, Lattice Semiconductor, QuickLogic, Atmel, Nallatech.