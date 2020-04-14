Field Force Automation Market 2019 Executive Summary & Core Findings

FFA employs a combination of technologies to gather information in real time. The solution makes use of devices, such as PCs, tablets, mobile phones, PDAs, and wireless devices to collect and report data from the field to back-end systems (CRM, ERP, or accounting systems) through wireless connectivity.

In the retail sector, improving customer interaction and productivity is of prime importance. FFA solutions provide real-time access to manage warehouse inventory and settlements with customers. In the construction sector, the implementation of these solutions has smoothened the management of construction processes in a cost-effective manner. Thanks to these developments the retail and construction sectors are anticipated to post robust growth during the forecast period.

The Americas emerged as the leading region in the global FFA market. It is attributed to the increased need to keep track of profitability from service contracts. Ongoing advances in technology, new participants, and more educated customers have boosted revenues in the North American market. Also, an aging workforce, challenges in knowledge-transfer for new employees, and the pressure to reduce headcount to cut costs are propelling market growth.

In 2018, the global Field Force Automation market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 23% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Field Force Automation status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Field Force Automation development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

ClickSoftware

IFS

Oracle

Servicemax

Ericsson

FieldEZ

GE

IBCS Group

Astea International

AT&T

BT Global Services

Verizon

Zebra Technologies

CGI

ViryaNet

Retriever Communications

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Wi-Fi

3G

GPRS

Other

Market segment by Application, split into

Retail and Construction

Energy and Utilities

Manufacturing

Telecommunications

Transportation

Other

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Field Force Automation status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Field Force Automation development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Field Force Automation are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

