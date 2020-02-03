Field-Erected Cooling Tower Market Is Projected To Witness Growth Owing To Incessant Technological Advancements In The Energy Sector Till 2023

Field-Erected Cooling Tower Market Scenario

A cooling tower is designed to extract heat from the working fluid, mostly water, to the atmosphere, and often through evaporative cooling phenomenon. Hence, the cooling tower is also termed as a heat rejection device, which propagates heat to the surroundings through the cooling of water stream to room temperature for reprocessing and revitalizing its properties and quality. The cooling tower finds its most common application in power generation, petrochemicals & oil & gas, iron & steel & metallurgy, paper mills, and other industries.

The field-erected cooling tower is primarily designed for its broader application in the greater capacity heat emission systems, such as steel processing plants, power plants, and petrochemical plants. Field-erected cooling towers are bigger in size as compared to the conventional package type cooling tower. The market is likely to have high expansion activities by multinational and well-established firms. Mergers and acquisitions are expected to be seen during the forecast period with several contracts and agreements between top Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) companies and Government across the globe.

A normal field-erected cooling tower comprises pultruded structural components used in the entire cooling tower, which generates an engineered framework of unsurpassed quality, reliability, and safety. Structural pultrusions is approximately of the same strength of steel in tension and compression for a field-erected cooling tower. Fiberglass is implemented as it is impervious to a broad range of corrosive materials, immune to deterioration for the field-erected cooling tower.

Field-Erected Cooling Tower Market Segments Analysis

The global field-erected cooling tower market has been segmented based on type, design, end-user, and region.

Based on type, the market is segmented into wet, dry, and hybrid.

Based on design, the market is segmented into natural draft, forced draft, and induced draft.

Based on the end-user, the market is segmented into power generation, petrochemicals & oil & gas, iron & steel & metallurgy, paper mills, and others.

Based on region, the global Field-Erected Cooling Tower market cover growth opportunities and latest trends across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and the Rest of the World.

Competitive Landscape

SPX Cooling Technologies, Inc. (U.S.), ENEXIO Management GmbH (Germany), Baltimore Aircoil Company, Inc. (U.S.), Paharpur Cooling Towers Ltd. (India), Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (U.S.), Brentwood Industries, Inc. (U.S.), Delta Cooling Towers P. Ltd. (India), Evapco, Inc. (U.S.), International Cooling Tower Inc. (U.S.), Mesan (U.S.), Evaptech, Inc. (U.S.), Composite Cooling Solutions, L.P. (U.S), Cycro, Inc. (U.S.), and STAR Cooling Towers (U.S.).

