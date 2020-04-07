Field Devices Calibration Services Market 2019 Temperature and Humidity Calibration Services segment accounted for the major shares

Calibration is a service carried out to compare the performance of a field device/instrument against the standard specifications. It identifies the fault of the instrument, reduces the downtime of an instrument, and enhances productivity. Calibration services are one of the most important services under instrumentation services, as they are a must for testing and maintenance devices. These services help to maintain precision and accuracy of devices, and record and rectify the deviations in performance from standard specifications.

The temperature and humidity calibration services segment accounted for the major shares of the field devices calibration services market. Factors such as the increased utilization of temperature and humidity calibration services in different industries and availability of a wide range of services will contribute to the growth of this industry segment in the instrument calibration services market in coming years.

Get a Quick Sample PDF Brochure of this report at https://decisionmarketreports.com/request-sample?productID=976640

As per this market research report, the process industries will hold the maximum share of the field devices calibration services market. The increasing usage of field devices calibration services in the process industries such as oil and gas, power, and petrochemical due to the high necessity of maintaining the accuracy of instruments will drive the segments growth in the global instrument calibration services market.

In 2018, the global Field Devices Calibration Services market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 10% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Field Devices Calibration Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Field Devices Calibration Services development in United States, Europe and China.

Browse Complete Report with Table of Content at https://decisionmarketreports.com/market-reports/976640/global-field-devices-calibration-services-market

The key players covered in this study

Endress+Hauser

Siemens

Yokogawa

ABB

Exova

GE

Honeywell

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Rockwell Automation

Fluke Calibration

HiTek

Keysight Technologies

Transcat

Rohde & Schwarz

Branom Instrument

Raeco

Pfreundt

Tektronix

Integrated Service Solutions

Request Methodology of this report @ https://decisionmarketreports.com/request-methodolgy?productID=976640

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Temperature and Humidity Calibration Services

Electrical Calibration Services

Pressure Calibration Services

Mechanical Calibration Services

Other

Market segment by Application, split into

Process Industries

Discrete Industries

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Field Devices Calibration Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Field Devices Calibration Services development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Field Devices Calibration Services are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

About Us

Decision Market Reports is a one-stop solution, covers market research studies of all the industries, companies and regions. DMR aims at providing quality research, and insights about every market to helps our clients in taking right decisions. Our repository consists of most trending industry reports, niche areas, and leading company profiles. A comprehensive collection of reports is updated daily to offer hassle-free access to our latest updated report databases.

Contact Us

Gasper James

304, S Jones Blvd,

Las Vegas,

NV 89107, USA

US Toll Free +1-866-605-1052

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://decisionmarketreports.com

Follow Us On: | LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter |