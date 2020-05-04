Fibrin Glue Market Likely to Emerge over a Period of 2014 – 2020

Fibrin glue is the type of surgical sealant used in sealing of wounds in surgical treatment. As the product name suggests sealants are the material used to seal something. Surgical sealant is an implantable medical device used after traumatic injury or surgery, as to hold the internal and external tissues. In addition, surgical sealant on the basis of its composition can be further classified into fibrin glue and synthetic sealant.

Fibrin glue also known as fibrin sealant is a hemostatic agent,used in surgeries as adhesion material to close wounds by generating fibrin clot. Fibrin glue is a derivative of animal and human blood products. Fibrin glue main ingredients include have purified fibrinogen (a protein) and purified thrombin (an enzyme). Some of thefibrin glue canalso have human blood factor XIII and aprotinin(substance derived from cow’s lung) as an ingredient.When fibrin glue is used in surgery, the compounds of the glue interact to form a stable clot called fibrin which is composed of a blood protein. The globalfibrin glue market can be consider as a promoter of natural healing process as the wounds which are treated using fibrin glue are technically healed by tissues natural recovery process.

The global fibrin glue market can be segmented on the basis of end use which are pulmonary surgery, cardiac surgery, vascular surgery, lacerations of liver and spleen, burn bleeding, plastic surgery, orthopedic surgeries, neurosurgery, general surgery and wound management. Cardiac surgery and burn bleeding dominates the global fibrin glue market. Growth of the health care industry in developing countries is anticipated to positively impact the global fibrin glue market.Characteristics of fibrin glue include high surface adherence strength, enhance tissue regeneration and clot formation, and good internal bonding strength.

The global fibrin glue market is geographically segmented into seven key regions which are, North America, South America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, Japan and Middle East & Africa. North America with credit to its large number of age population holds the majority of share in the global fibrin glue market. In North America region, rise in number of surgical procedures is also fueling the fibrin glue market. Asia-Pacific region is also expected to display a significant growth in the global fibrin glue market during the forecasted period. Developing countries like India and China are expected to play a major role in the growth Asia –Pacific fibrin glue market. Rise in healthcare expenditure, growth in government funding and increasing no of patients are the key drivers of fibrin glue market in developing countries.A chance of contamination of glue with viruses in human is one of the demerits of fibrin glue which can be an inhibitor for the global fibrin glue market.

Moderate rise in health awareness globally is impacting the growth of fibrin glue market positively. However, increase in minimal invasive procedures such as laparoscopic surgeries, can inhibit the growth of global fibrin glue market.

Key players in the global base fibrin glue market include, Omrix Biopharmaceutical Inc., HaemcureCorporation, Baxter International Inc.,Harvest Technologies,Vivostat A/S,CryolifeInc.,CSL Behring, and Interpore Cross.