Fiberglass Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Market Size and Growth Factors Research and Projection 2025: Fiber-Tech, etc.

Fiberglass Reinforced Plastic (FRP) is a strong composite material that repels dirt and stains making it an ideal surface for high-use commercial settings and service areas that depend on sanitary conditions. Comprised of an impact-resistant material commonly used in the aerospace, automotive, marine, and construction industries. Global Fiberglass Reinforced Plastics (FRP) market size will increase to xx Million US$ by 2025, from xx Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Fiberglass Reinforced Plastics (FRP).

Major Manufacturer Detail: Fiber-Tech, Brianza Plastica, An-Cor, Exel Composites, Surendra Composites, Arrowhead Plastic, Dynaglass Reinforced Plastic, Heatex

Types of Fiberglass Reinforced Plastics (FRP) covered are: Thermosetting Plastic Products, Thermoplastic Plastic Products

Applications of Fiberglass Reinforced Plastics (FRP) covered are: Aerospace, Automotive, Marine, Construction, Other

North America (the United States, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, etc.)

The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa)

