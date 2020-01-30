Fiber to the Home (FTTH) Market Innovations, Trends, Technology and Applications Market Report to 2019-2025

In the past years, internet has blown up in the place and conservative copper substructure is unable to meet the growing demands for the services of high-speed internet. This is creating the opportunities for fiber to the home networks are less on the issues of latency. Use of light signal for the transmission in long distance is the purpose for decreased latency and fiber to the home substructure is proficient of providing the network of higher bandwidth to the customers of internet savvy.

In the historic year 2017, global fiber to the home market size was accounted at USD 13.3 Billion. The global fiber to the home (FTTH) market is expected to be valued at USD 53.1 billion by 2025 whereas, the subscriber base is expected to reach to 1.9 billion by the end of 2025. Remote education, internet of things (IoT) devices, smart home automation, digital entertainment, and VoIP applications are the factors that are driving the global fiber to the home market growth.

The Internet is penetrating across the globe and has become a significant part of the businesses. For example, the industry of e-commerce is largely reliant on the services of high-speed internet to improve the value chain and provide a good experience of virtual shopping. In the same way, e-governance and financial & banking services are relying on the services of high-speed internet. End-users of the financial & banking services are focusing to shift to the services of high-speed internet, therefore fueling the global fiber to the home market growth over the forecast period.

Increase in the gadgets and smart homes, growth in the awareness related to several benefits presented by fiber optics, promising initiatives by government in various regions, growing acceptance of the eco-friendly solutions, increasing demand for the reason of entertainment like the applications in residence, occurrence of the teleworking, growing value for the FTTH in hospitals, schools, libraries and government buildings, growth in the value for the services of high speed internet, increasing production in the developing economies are the trends anticipated to fuel the global fiber to the home market growth over the forecast period. The main challenges occurring in the growth of fiber to the home industry are strict rules, expensive installation, susceptibility to the physical damage and risk of alternatives.

Factors that responsible for the fiber to the home market growth are an increase in the acceptance of the cloud-based services, rise in the inclination towards the streaming of on-demand and live video and rising expansion in the smart grids, e-health solutions, e-governance systems, and public sector. Although, there are some of the factors that are hindering the fiber to the home market growth.

Global fiber to the home market is segmented into the application, speed and region. Based on application, market is segmented into the smart home application, remote education, VoIP, Internet games, Internet TV and more. On considering the type, the market is segmented into more than 1 Gbps, 101 Mbps-1 Gbps, and 50-100 Mbps.

Geographically, regions involved in the global fiber to the home market analysis are Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa.

Key players involved in the fiber to the home market analysis are China Mobile Limited, China Telecommunications, Google Fiber Inc. and more.

