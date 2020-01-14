Fiber Reinforced Polymers (FRP) Panels & Sheets Market to Reach around US$ 9.0 Bn by 2026; Increase in Demand from Construction Industry

This report analyzes and forecasts the FRP sheets & panels market at the global and regional levels. The market has been forecast based on volume (kilo tons) and value (US$ Mn) from 2018 to 2026. The study includes drivers and restraints of the global market. It also covers the expected impact of these drivers and restraints on the demand for FRP sheets and panels during the forecast period. The report also highlights opportunities in the FRP sheets & panels market at the global level.

The report comprises detailed value chain analysis, which provides a comprehensive view of the global FRP sheets & panels market. Porter’s Five Forces model has also been included to help understand the competitive landscape of the market. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, wherein various applications of FRP sheets and panels have been benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The study provides a decisive view of the global FRP sheets & panels market by segmenting it in terms of application. The segment has been analyzed based on the present and future trends. Regional segmentation includes the current and projected demand for FRP sheets and panels in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report also covers the demand for FRP sheets and panels in individual application segments across all regions. Key players operating in the FRP sheets & panels market are Stabilit Servicios S.A. De C.V., Crane Co., US Liner Company, Enduro Composites Inc., Brianza Plastica S.p.A., Optiplan GmbH, Polser Fiberglass Reinforced Plastics Inc., and Panolam Industries International, Inc. Among these, Stabilit Servicios S.A. De C.V., Crane Co., and Panolam Industries International, Inc. have been profiled in terms of attributes such as company overview, financial overview, business strategies, and recent developments.

The report provides the market size (in terms of value and volume) of the FRP sheets & panels market for the base year 2017 and the forecast between 2018 and 2026. Market numbers have been estimated based on application of FRP sheets and panels. Market size and forecast for each application segment have been provided for the global and regional markets.

In order to compile the research report, in-depth interviews and discussions were conducted with several key market participants and opinion leaders. Primary research represents a bulk of research efforts, supplemented by extensive secondary research. Annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents of key players operating in various application areas have been reviewed for competition analysis and market understanding. Secondary research also includes recent trends, technical writing, Internet sources, and statistical data from government websites, trade associations, and agencies. This has proved to be the most reliable, effective, and successful approach for obtaining precise market data, capturing market participants’ insights, and recognizing business opportunities.