Fiber Optic Product for Imaging Market High Opportunities offers Future Business Growth 2024 | by Top Companies – Incom, Schott, CeramOptec, Hamamatsu Photonics, Honsun, North Night Vision, Changcheng Microlight

Fiber Optic Product for Imaging Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.1% over the next five years, will reach 320 million US$ in 2024, from 280 million US$ in 2019.

This report studies the Fiber Optic Product for imaging market. Fiber Optic Product for Imaging discussed in this report, are fused fiber optics-based products, including fiber optics faceplates, fiber optic tapers, etc., are mainly used for military night vision, medical and dental areas, scientific and commercial applications.

The Fiber Optic Product for Imaging Market report profiles the following companies, which includes: – Incom, Schott, CeramOptec, Hamamatsu Photonics, Honsun, North Night Vision, Changcheng Microlight, China Opto-Electro, Nanjing Weston

Report Description:-

Fiber Optic Tapers utilize a coherent fiber optic plate that transmits either a magnified or reduced image from its input surface to its output surface. These low distortion tapers are made with EMA Fibers to absorb light and are optimized for 1/2″ or 2/3″ sensor chip sizes. Magnification is a ratio of the diameters of the large and small ends of the tapers. Typical applications include image magnification or reduction, sensor coupling, fluoroscopy, and light sensors.

Fiber Optic Faceplates transmit images from input surface to output surface using coherent fibers. Common uses include CRT/LCD displays, sensor coupling, X-ray imaging and image intensification. All tapers and faceplates are suitable for visible and NIR applications and feature beveled edges.

Fiber Optic Image Conduits transmit images from one polished face to the other and can be used straight or bent to fit space requirements without loss of light transmission.

Scope of the Report:

China is one of the largest manufacturing bases of fiber optic product for imaging industry, over 39% of fiber optic product for imaging are manufactured in this region. Due to large capital expenditure in R&D and equipment and cheaper labor, as well as tremendous downstream demand and potential, capacity and production is rising significantly.

Besides China, USA is the second largest consumption market in terms of volume, and largest market in terms of value.

Leading manufacturers are Incom, Schott, Hamamatsu, Honsun, North Night Vision, etc. Concentration rate of top 5 is 82.7% in 2017, compare to 83.1% in 2013.

Market Segment by Type, covers

Fiber Optic Faceplate

Fiber Optic Taper

Others



Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Night Vision Application

Medical and Dental Application

Commercial and Industrial Application

Scientific Application

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Table of Contents –

Global Fiber Optic Product for Imaging Market Size, Status and Forecast 2024

1 Market Overview

2 Manufacturers Profiles

3 Global Fiber Optic Product for Imaging Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer

4 Global Fiber Optic Product for Imaging Market Analysis by Regions

5 North America Fiber Optic Product for Imaging by Countries

6 Europe Fiber Optic Product for Imaging by Countries

7 Asia-Pacific Fiber Optic Product for Imaging by Countries

8 South America Fiber Optic Product for Imaging by Countries

9 Middle East and Africa Fiber Optic Product for Imaging by Countries

10 Global Fiber Optic Product for Imaging Market Segment by Type

11 Global Fiber Optic Product for Imaging Market Segment by Application

12 Fiber Optic Product for Imaging Market Forecast

13 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

14 Research Findings and Conclusion

15 Appendix

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Fiber Optic Product for Imaging market.

Chapter 1, to describe Fiber Optic Product for Imaging Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Fiber Optic Product for Imaging, with sales, revenue, and price of Fiber Optic Product for Imaging, in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Fiber Optic Product for Imaging, for each region, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 12, Fiber Optic Product for Imaging market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2023;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Fiber Optic Product for Imaging sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

