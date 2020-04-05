Fiber Optic Cables (Fiber-optic Cable) Consumption Market: Industry Overview, Scope, Size, Regional Segmentation, Opportunities, Challenges, Limitations, Policies, Competitive Landscape and Forecast 2018-2023

In this report, LP Information covers the present scenario (with the base year being 2017) and the growth prospects of global Fiber Optic Cables (Fiber-optic Cable) market for 2018-2023.

Fiber optic cable is a cable containing one or more optical fibers that are used to carry light. The optical fiber elements are typically individually coated with plastic layers and contained in a protective tube suitable for the environment where the cable will be deployed.

In the last Five years, along with the quick development with mobile upgrade programs and FTTX programs, global Fiber Optic Cables market is growing quite fast, with a CAGR at 11.45% from 2013 to 2018 in terms of volume from 328 million Fiber-Km to 564 million Fiber-Km.

Asia-Pacific is the largest consumption area of Fiber Optic Cables industry, over 70% of Fiber Optic Cables are consumed in this region. Factors in near-term demand include continuation of the FTTH construction effort and 5G deployment. Although the FTTH projects of China Telecom and China Unicom already have passed a large percentage of the homes in China’s major cities, the government’s requirement to improve broadband coverage in rural areas, as well as the 5G network construction in the next few years, may be a factor keeping demand for optical cable at high levels after 2017.

Besides Asia-Pacific, North America is the second largest consumption market, followed by Europe.

Compared to the concentrated optical fiber perform industry, the concentration of Fiber Optic Cables industry is low. Leading manufacturers are Prysmian, HTGD, Furukawa, Corning, YOFC, etc. Concentration rate of top 6 is 39.48% % in 2018, compare to 37.94% in 2013.

In general, bulk purchase is the majority market status. Though the giants have occupied considerable market share, there are still a large quantity of manufacturers of Fiber Optic Cables with small capacity around the world.

Although sales of Fiber Optic Cables brought a lot of opportunities, the study group recommends the new entrants just having money but without technical advantage and downstream support do not to enter into the Fiber Optic Cables field.

Over the next five years, LPI(LP Information) projects that Fiber Optic Cables (Fiber-optic Cable) will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ xx million by 2023, from US$ xx million in 2017.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Fiber Optic Cables (Fiber-optic Cable) market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions.

To calculate the market size, LP Information considers value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Single-Mode

Multi-Mode

Segmentation by application:

Long-Distance Communication

FTTx

Local Mobile Metro Network

Other Local Access Network

CATV

Multimode Fiber Applications

Others

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Prysmian

HTGD

Furukawa

Corning

YOFC

Futong

Fujikura

Sumitomo

Tongding

CommScope

Sterlite

FiberHome

Jiangsu Etern

ZTT

General Cable

Belden

Fasten

Nexans

Kaile

LS

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Fiber Optic Cables (Fiber-optic Cable) consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.

To understand the structure of Fiber Optic Cables (Fiber-optic Cable) market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Fiber Optic Cables (Fiber-optic Cable) manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Fiber Optic Cables (Fiber-optic Cable) with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Fiber Optic Cables (Fiber-optic Cable) submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

