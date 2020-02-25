Fiber Optic Beam Expander Market Analysis: By Key Players, Applications, Growth Trends, Region & Segment Forecast To 2023

Beam expander is an optical device which depends on parallel beams or collimated beams of light in order to expand or reduce its size. Fiber optic beam expanders are used along with optical circulators, optical isolators and other similar devices. These beam expanders could be prismatic or telescopic in nature. Prismatic beam expanders use various prisms and are known as multiple-prism expanders. The fiber optic beam expanders help in the conversion of divergent beams of particles or radiation, into parallel beams. Fiber optic beam expanders are also used to convert a beam of parallel rays of light into a divergent output beam of light rays.

These beam expanders are widely used in a range of optical communication components, namely, transmitters, modulators, isolators, switches with specific wavelengths, pump laser modules, expanded- beam connector assemblies and integrated or hybrid packaged modules among others. Moreover, fiber optic beam expanders are also being utilized in application areas such as, mining and petroleum exploration. The market for fiber optic beam expanders is showing rapid growth globally, due to their extensive usage in passive optical components, such as, circulators, couplers, isolators, switch elements, filters and various other types of connectors.

The increasing need of optical components and assemblies to enhance the efficiency of the laser processing systems is driving the growth of the global fiber optic beam expander market. Optical assemblies and components are also being largely used in the optical communication systems. One of the major factors that could be attributed to the growth of the market is the rapid expansion of fiber optic transport and access networks in the telecommunication industry. Moreover, large-scale application of the fiber optic components in the private data communication, cable TV and instrumentation segments is also fuelling the growth of the global fiber optic beam expander market.

Global fiber optic beam expander market can be segmented, on the basis of design types into the Galilean and Keplerian beam expander segments. On the basis of types of devices, the global market can be segmented into the optical communication devices, laser delivery systems and processing systems, light detection and ranging (LIDAR) and remote sensing devices, measurement and testing devices and others. Lighting systems, projectors and cameras are included under others.

Furthermore, the market can be bifurcated, by applications into five broad segments, namely: scientific research and instrumentation, industrial, military and defense, medical and commercial. Entertainment, education, traffic control and simulation are included under the commercial segment. In addition, the global fiber optic beam expander market is geographically segmented into four major regions, namely: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC) and rest of the world (RoW). Asia-pacific region is dominating region and it is expected to occupy the largest share of the market in the coming years.

Some of the key companies leading the fiber optic beam expander market are Diamond SA, Thor Labs Inc, Sintec Optronics Technology Pvt Ltd., Sill Optics GmbH, Edmond Optics Inc., Micro Laser Systems Inc., Lumetrics Inc., Optolita UAB, Jenoptij AG, Special Optics and American Laser Enterprises LLC among others.