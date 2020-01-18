Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Fiber Channel SAN (storage-area network) Market 2019 – Global Qualititive Insight, Consumption Growth Rate And Revenue Prediction Till 2025” to its huge collection of research reports.



Fiber Channel SAN is a dedicated high-speed network or sub-network that interconnects and presents shared pools of storage devices to multiple servers.

Fiber channel SAN enables faster flash, high-density virtualization, and advanced analytics for SMB, enterprises. Fiber channel SAN guarantees in-order delivery of data frames with flow control.

United States and Western Europe fiber channel SAN market is predominantly mature as compared to the other regional market as they are fast in the adoption of technology.

Fiber channel SAN market in Asia Pacific excluding Japan and Japan are expected to possess maximum potential in the forecast period.

This report focuses on the global Fiber Channel SAN (storage-area network) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Fiber Channel SAN (storage-area network) development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

International Business Machines

Hewlett Packard

Dell

NetApp

Hitachi

Oracle

Cisco Systems

Nexsan

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Copper

Single-Mode Optical Fiber

Multi-Mode Optical Fiber

Market segment by Application, split into

BFSI

Telecommunications and IT

Retail and e-commerce

Government and defense

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Energy and utilities

Construction and engineering

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Fiber Channel SAN (storage-area network) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Fiber Channel SAN (storage-area network) development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

