FIBC (Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container) Market Size, Share, Development by 2024

According to this study, over the next five years the FIBC (Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container) market will register a 4.1% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 8222.6 million by 2024, from US$ 6991.2 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in FIBC (Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container) business, shared in Chapter 3.

https://www.marketresearchreportstore.com/reports/454121/global-fibc-flexible-intermediate-bulk-container

This report focuses on the key global FIBC (Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container) players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

This report focuses on the FIBC (Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Global-Pak

RDA Bulk Packaging

Flexi-tuff

BAG Corp

Greif

Isbir

AmeriGlobe

Conitex Sonoco

LC Packaging

Berry Plastics

Intertape Polymer

MiniBulk

Lasheen Group

Sackmaker

Rishi FIBC

Taihua Group

Wellknit

Halsted

Langston

Bulk Lift

Changfeng Bulk

Yixing Huafu

Shenzhen Riversky

Dongxing

Yantai Haiwan

Emmbi Industries

Kanpur Plastipack

Market Segment by Type, covers

Type A FIBCs

Type B FIBCs

Type C FIBCs

Type D FIBCs

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Chemical Industry

Food Industry

Pharmaceutical Industry

Others

