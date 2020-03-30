FFS Films- A marketing tool for the brand owners

FFS films (Form-fill-seal films) are tubular films made from straight extrusion or back seam. FFS films are used for different types of applications which includes bags, paper & plastic sacks, pouches, laminates & films, stretch hoods, wrap, and top layer sheeting. FFS films are high strength co-extruded films, which are an alternative to converted sack packaging. FFS films offers good welding properties and high puncture resistance, which is boosting the global market growth during the forecast period. The global demand for lower gauge films allow manufacturers to tailor the specific needs of the consumer and lower inventory costs.

The FFS films are supplied in rolls, flat tube, gusseted or in flat sheets according to the type of transportation and application. FFS Films are designed such that they offer lower friction inside the sack and high friction on outer layer for pallet stability. FFS films packaging is increasingly representing huge cost savings for a pack in comparison with pre-made sacks and other converted packaging. The global demand for FFS films is expected to increase during the forecast period, as the demand for heavy-duty packaging is also increasing for industrial applications. The need for protective packaging during shipment is boosting the growth of FFS films market during the forecast period. The FFS films are also printable, which acts as a marketing tool for the brand owners.

Global FFS Films Market: Dynamics

FFS films can also be perforated to release moisture content from the sack, which maintains the product dryness along-with the quality of the packaging. The decorative effects for FFS films include metallic inks, combination varnishes, and strip lamination. The global FFS films market is expected to witness a significant increase during the forecast period, owing to growing demand for integrated packaging solutions. The significant change in the packaging techniques and use of compact paper-based packaging solutions may hamper the growth of FFS films market. The increasing demand for tubular bags is expected to boost the FFS films market growth during the forecast period. FFS films are performance films for high speed applications, and are designed to maintain quality, freshness and integrity of products over the life cycles. The manufacturers in the global FFS films market are offering reduced sealing window for faster applications.

Global FFS Films Market: Key Players & Development

Some of the manufacturers in the global FFS films market includes MURAPLAST d.o.o., RPC Group, Coveris Holdings S.A., Bischof & Klein SE & Co. KG, RAK Petropack LLC, Rosenflex Limited, Thrace Group, Oerlemans Packaging group, Tarnoplast Sp. z o.o., Slovpack Bratislava spol. s. r.o., and Trioplast Industrier AB.

Manufacturers are providing highly printable mono and co-ex or double layers with high barrier properties, printability and ventilation variants, and these films can be used for various purposes which includes applications from compact pouches to sacks.

Global FFS Films Market: Regional Outlook

According to FPA, flexible packaging accounts for 90% of the plastic, in which, 46% is the packaging films market. In U.S., the FFS films market is expected to hold noticeable share during the forecast period. FFS films are used for better performance in temperature variations during shipping and storage, as they are available in co-extruded and monolayer forms. According to Plastics Europe, the packaging converters in the industry holds more than 30% share, which ultimately expand the European FFS films market. In MEA, FFS films market is expected to witness slightly lower growth rate during the forecast period as compared to Asia Pacific region. The increasing demand for bags, pouches, and other sealed packaging in India and China is expected to increase the FFS films market growth in the upcoming years.