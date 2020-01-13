Fetal and Neonatal Care Equipment Market| Tremendous Growth | Key Vendors Profile | Top Regional Analysis and Forecasts Till 2023

Market Research Future (MRFR) speculates that the global fetal and neonatal care equipment is predicted to register a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period (2018-2023). Newborn screening programs offering numerous benefits are anticipated to favor the market growth. Fetal and neonatal care equipment are generally used for treatment and assessment of newborn babies and comprises devices which help to monitor and diagnose both the mother and the fetus. The equipment which helps to monitor, diagnose, and also treat newborn babies are referred to as neonatal care equipment.

The fetal and neonatal care equipment is growing at a breakneck speed owing to factors such as private and public initiatives in order to support patient care coupled with the increasing number of neonatal care facilities across the globe. Newborn screening programs (NBS) offer a number of benefits such as it predicts whether the baby is at risk for certain medical conditions, which further impacts the market growth positively. Governments, as well as non-government organizations, are actively focusing on providing better maternal and fetal care options which are further contributing to the growth of the market. For instance, the American Society of Hematology in June 2018 had led a campaign in order to fight against sickle cell disease in the African region and urged the Sub-Saharan Africa government to invest in the newborn screening.

Fetal and Neonatal Care Equipment Market Segmentation:

MRFR in their detailed analysis of the global fetal and neonatal care equipment market segmented it by type, product, and end-user for a holistic view of the entire market.

Based on the type, the fetal and neonatal care equipment market can be segmented into fetal pulse oximeters, fetal monitors, fetal MRI systems, fetal ultrasound devices, and fetal doppler devices. Fetal monitors segment is further segmented into antepartum fetal monitors and intrapartum fetal monitors.

Based on the product, the fetal and neonatal care equipment market can be segmented into infant warmers, neonatal incubators, neonatal phototherapy equipment, respiratory care devices, convertible warmers & incubators, neonatal monitoring devices, and neonatal diagnostic imaging devices. Among these, the infant warmers segment includes electric warmers and non-electric warmers. The neonatal phototherapy equipment segment comprises conventional phototherapy and fiber-optic phototherapy. The respiratory care devices segment consists neonatal ventilators, continuous positive airway pressure devices, resuscitators, and others. The neonatal monitoring devices segment can be segmented into cardiac monitors, blood pressure monitors, extracorporeal membrane oxygenation systems, pulse oximeters, capnographs, and integrated monitoring devices. The neonatal diagnostic imaging devices segment can be segmented into ultrasound systems, X-ray imaging systems, and others.

By end-user, the fetal and neonatal care equipment market can be segmented into hospitals & clinics, fertility centers, and others. Among these, the hospitals & clinics segment is expecting substantial growth during the forecast period owing to the structural superiority.

Fetal and Neonatal Care Equipment Market Key Players

The prominent players operating the global fetal and neonatal care equipment market are Philips Healthcare, Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited, Vyaire Medical Inc., Edan Instruments Inc., Toitu Co. Ltd., Masimo Corporation, Phoenix Medical Systems Pvt. Ltd., Cardinal Health, Natus Medical Incorporated, Arjo, Utah Medical Products Inc., Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, Medtronic Plc, GE Healthcare, Atom Medical Corporation, and others.

Fetal and Neonatal Care Equipment Market Regional Analysis

MRFR’s geographical analysis of the fetal and neonatal care equipment market includes the Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and the Middle East & Africa (MEA).

The market of the Americas is expected to dominate the global field during the forecast period owing to their superlative infrastructure and high healthcare investment. Increasing neonatal population, along with growing investment from the investors can help the market stride forward. Also, the need to screen newborn babies is on the rise which can substantially trigger the regional fetal and neonatal care equipment market.

Europe is expected to retain the second position. The regional research and development activities can provide strong support to the healthcare sector owing to which the market can expect substantial growth during the forecast period. Government initiatives such as the European Research Council (ERC) providing grants for technological and scientific research conducted within the European Union (EU) can be considered exemplary.

In the APAC region, the major focus is on countries such as China, Japan, Republic of Korea, India, and Australia. The region can expect the fastest growth during the forecast period. Emerging economies with their substantial expenditure aimed at healthcare sector development can be of great impact for the regional market.

The MEA market can only contribute little owing to their poor regional infrastructure. The presence of poor economies can adversely impact the market.

