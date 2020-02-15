Fertilizer Tester Market set to record exponential growth by 2028 end.

The fertilizer tester determines chemical and the physical composition of the fertilizers. In the physical composition test, the fertilizer tester determines the particle size and the moisture content which plays a pivotal role while testing fertilizers. And in the chemical composition test, the fertilizer tester determines various impurities that can harm the plant and amount of nutrients. The amount of nutrient content determines the efficiency of the fertilizer. Thus, the test is carried out for analyzing the quality of the fertilizer to meet the required standards.

The demand for the fertilizer tester is increasing rapidly, as right quality of fertilizer plays a significant role in the green revolution and food grain production. The increase in the adoption of fertilizer has significantly contributed to the increase in sustainability and the quality of the food grains which is ultimately boosting the fertilizer tester market across the globe.

Fertilizer Testers are gaining traction owing to high need for profitable crops

The usage of the fertilizer tester is increasing in the emerging and developing countries owing to high growth in the population in several countries. Thus, the demand for profitable crops is also expected to grow rapidly across the globe. Owing to growth in population, the available land to grow crops/fertile land is expected to decrease. Therefore, the better quality of the fertilizer can increase the quantity of the crop yields per hectare. Some of these factors are massively fuelling the growth of the fertilizer tester market.

High Awareness towards best agricultural practices is boosting the growth of fertilizer testers market

There is emphasis on educating the farmers about agricultural practices to improve the quality of the soil. Along with that, the manufacturers of the fertilizer testers are focusing on introducing the advanced fertilizer which offers precise and accurate results. Now a days, end users are adopting advanced fertilizer for improving the quantity and the quality of the crops. These parameters are potentially contributing to the growth of the fertilizer tester market around the globe.

For example, in 2018, SEAL Analytical, Inc. (UK based manufacturer), one of the prominent manufacturers of the fertilizer tester, has launched AQ400 Discrete fertilizer tester, which can test the quality by small samples ranging from 20ul to 400ul, with accurate results.

These improvements and the developments in the fertilizer tester market is potentially fuelling the growth of the fertilizer tester market across the globe.

Global Fertilizer Tester Market: Segmentation

The fertilizer tester market has been segmented on the basis of sample type, format type, and region.

Segmentation on the Basis of sample type:

Chemical fertilizers

Bio fertilizers

Physical fertilizers

Mineral fertilizers

Organic fertilizers

Segmentation on the Basis by format type:

Liquid

Dry

Global Fertilizer Tester Market: Competition Landscape

Some of the prominent players in the fertilizer tester market are, SEAL Analytical, Inc. (UK), SGS SA (USA), HORIBA, Ltd., Nanbei Instrument Equipment Co. Ltd (China), irtech.in (India), Microtrac. (USA), Shimet Engineers Pvt. Ltd,

Global Fertilizer Tester Market: Regional Overview

On the basis of geography, the fertilizer tester market is segmented across North America, Eastern Europe, Latin America, Western Europe, Japan, China, SEA and others in Middle East & Africa and the Asia Pacific. Rising need of healthy and nutritious crops in multiple countries such as India and Australia is significantly contributing to the growth of the fertilizer tester market. In Japan and Russia, due to the rise in the farming and agriculture in the region, it is expected to witness high growth of fertilizer tester market during the forecast period. In addition, the fertilizer tester market expected to rise, owing to several investments and the expenditure from the various developing countries in Asia Pacific region.