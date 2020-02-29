Fertilizer Additive Market Reaching at US$ 2.9 Billion Investment to 2021 Study by Urea, Ammonium Nitrate and Ammonium Sulphate

The global fertilizer additives market provides various opportunities to the market players, owing to advancements in fertilizer industry and rapid growth in global economy.

Fertilizer additives offer several advantages, such as it helps to stimulate the productivity of fertilizers. In addition, the growing need for primary nutrients and high quality of fertilizers have also led to a surge in demand for increasing agricultural yields. These factors are driving the demand for fertilizer additives across regions.

The report provides an extensive analysis of the fertilizer additives market size and trends from 2016 to 2023 to determine the prevailing opportunities. The main advantage of using fertilizers additive is that they are similar to time-release capsules, allowing nutrients to flow out over time, instead of flooding the plants with nutrients, as liquid fertilizers.

The fertilizer additives market is segmented based on type, application, form, and geography. Based on type, the market is classified into dust control agent, anti-caking agent, colorants, corrosion inhibitors and hydrophobing agents, anti-foam agents, and granulation aids. However, harmful environmental effects posed by the increased use of chemical fertilizer is expected to hinder the market growth to some extent.

The use of fertilizer additives during farming also helps the grower maintain the quality of produce. The combination of fertilizer additive and fertilizers helps in improving and increasing the yield. For instance, granular or dry fertilizers are available in the dry pelleted form, unlike spikes, liquid, and powder fertilizers.

The global Fertilizer Additive market will reach xxx Million USD in 2019 and CAGR xx% 2019-2024. The report begins from overview of Industry Chain structure, and describes industry environment, then analyses market size and forecast of Fertilizer Additive by product, region and application, in addition, this report introduces market competition situation among the vendors and company profile, besides, market price analysis and value chain features are covered in this report.

Product Type Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Major Company of Product Type etc.):

– Anticaking Agents

– Dedusting Agents

– Antifoam Agents

– Hydrophobic Agents

– Corrosion Inhibitors

The fertilizer additives study has company like Clariant, Novochem Group, Filtra Catalysts & Chemicals, – Arrmaz, Chemipol, Forbon Technology, Michelman, Tolsa Group, KAO and Amit Trading Ltd.

The report provides extensive qualitative fertilizer additives market trends on the significant segments or regions. The report provides key insights on strategic fertilizer additives of various companies and the value chain analysis of fertilizer additives. Fertilizer additives are applied to various forms of fertilizers and ensure accurate application of fertilizers on the land.

The fertilizer additives market by application has been segmented into urea, ammonium nitrate, diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, ammonium sulfate, triple super phosphate, and others (potassium chloride and potassium sulphate). Urea is the most commonly used nitrogen fertilizer.

The stakeholders in the market include the following:

Fertilizer/fertilizer additives manufacturers

Research institutions

Fertilizer additivesdistributors and traders

Raw material suppliers

Fertilizer additiveswholesalers

Government bodies

Agricultural institutions

To project the market size, in terms of value (USD million), on the basis of key fertilizer additives functions (anticaking agent, dedusting agent, antifoam agent, hydrophobic agent, corrosion inhibitors, and others), application (urea, ammonium nitrate, diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, ammonium sulphate, triple super phosphate, and others), and form (prills, granules, and powder)