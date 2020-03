Fertility and Pregnancy Rapid Test Kits Market Higher Mortality Rates by 2026 | Church & Dwight Co., Inc., Alere Inc., bioMérieux SA, and Quidel Corporation

Global demand for fertility and pregnancy rapid test kits market will reach US$ 1,068.4 Mn in 2016, up from US$ 1,029.1 Mn in 2015, witnessing 3.8% growth in 2016 over 2015. Increasing prevalence of gynaecological diseases and infertility will continue to drive demand in 2016, with dual-capability test kits gaining traction among consumers.

Pregnancy rapid test kits will continue to witness higher demand than fertility kits, representing US$ 600 Mn in market value in 2016. Line-indicator kits will continue to outsell digital devices, with the latter generating only one-third revenues of the former. Mid-stream and cassettes line indicator pregnancy rapid test kits will witness strong growth rates than strips/dip sticks, however, strips/dip sticks will continue to account for the highest market value, representing US$ 197 Mn in revenues in 2016.

The fertility and pregnancy rapid test kits market report begins by defining the product types and test types, along with the use of these rapid diagnostic devices in men and women. It is followed by an overview of the market dynamics of the global market, which includes FMI’s analysis of the key trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, regulations and government initiatives, which are influencing growth of the global pregnancy and fertility rapid test kits market. Impact analysis on the key growth drivers and restraints based on the weighted average model has also been included in this report after analysis of individual regions, to better equip readers with meaningful insights on the ongoing activities in the market.

The primary factors fuelling demand for fertility and pregnancy rapid test kits are growing demand for fast and self-contained tests by consumer, increasing incidence of gynaecological disorders and infertility, availability of time-saving and cost-effective decentralised diagnostic tests, increasing women’s health problem due to high first-time pregnancy age etc. Moreover, wide usage of fertility or ovulation test kits in fertility clinics and home care settings, increasing adolescent pregnancy rate, and interactive promotion strategies employed by the manufacturers are some other factors fuelling growth of global market over the forecast period. However, lack of buyers owing to low income potential in regions having strong prospective for market growth, paradox of choice due to more number of options available in the market and some device related issues such as unreliability of test results and false results due to non-adherence to user instructions etc. are the factors hampering the growth of global fertility and pregnancy rapid test kits market.

Line indicators will remain the preferred product type in fertility rapid test landscape as well, representing market value worth US$ 329.2 Mn in 2016, up from US$ 317.7 Mn in 2015.

hCG urine test will account for the highest market share on the basis of test type, representing nearly 43% revenue share in 2016. Apart from hCG, other test types – FSH urine test, hCG blood test, and LH urine test will witness a decline in their market share, suggesting increasing preference for conventional laboratory tests.

Drugstores and pharmacies will remain the largest distribution channels for both fertility and pregnancy rapid test kits. Drugstores will sell US$ 286.4 Mn worth of fertility and pregnancy rapid tests kits in 2016, representing nearly 27% revenue share of the market by distribution channel.

North America will remain the largest market for fertility and rapid test kits in 2016, accounting for over half of global revenues. Demand for rapid kits will continue to grow in the developing countries of Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa. While APEJ fertility and rapid test kits market will reach US$ 267.2 Mn in revenues in 2016, MEA market will be worth US$ 7.5 Mn.

Church & Dwight Co., Inc., Alere Inc., bioMérieux SA, and Quidel Corporation are the market leaders in the global fertility and pregnancy rapid test kits landscape. Collaboration with distribution partners and strengthening market position through acquisitions remains the key strategy of these players.