Femtocells Market – Impending Large-scale Release of 5G in the Near Future Boost Growth

Femtocells are low power devices that are used to improve the mobile network coverage. These plug and play devices use a broadband connection to connect to the cellular operator. Femtocells improve the transmission of both voice and data, thus gained attention of the mobile subscribers. These devices can be used standalone or integrated along with other networks such as macro cell or Wi-Fi.

The integrated use of these devices is increasing due to high operational performance. Femtocells are available for different networks such as 2G, 3G and 4G (LTE), however key players are focusing on the development of LTE femtocells. Poor network due to signal attenuation in buildings and continuous focus of operators to fill network gaps in urban areas are the major factors driving the market. However, the growth of LTE femtocells is expected to drive the demand in the coming years.

The global femtocells market is segmented on the basis of application, geography, form factor, and technology. Based on geography, the global femtocells market is divided into Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and Rest of the World. In 2012, in terms of revenue, North America dominated the global femtocells market, followed by Europe. Some of the leading players in the global femtocells market are Airvana LLC, Cisco Systems, Gemtek Technology Co. Ltd., NEC Corporation, Nokia Siemens Networks, Texas Instruments, Alcatel-Lucent, Ericsson, ip.access Ltd., and Netgear, Inc.

Key Segments of Femtocells Market

Femtocells Market by Form Factor

Standalone

Integrated

Femtocells Market by Technology

2G

3G

4G

Femtocells Market by Application

Residential

Enterprise

Public

Femtocells Market by Geography