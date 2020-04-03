Feminine Hygiene Products Market to Observe Strong Development by 2026

Feminine hygiene products are personal care products used by women, constructed in layers of quilted cotton fabrics and alternative layers of super absorbent polymers and plastics, which is impermeable to liquids. These products include sanitary napkins/pads, tampons, panty liners, feminine hygiene wash and menstrual cups. The global feminine hygiene market report has categorically been divided into three sections namely by product type, distribution channel, and region.

The report includes different categories of absorbent material products such as cotton fabrics, polymers, cotton fiber, bleached rayon, latex, plastic products manufacture by key player and local players. Sanitary pads are made from different types of materials such as quilted cotton fabrics and superabsorbent polymer layers which are impermeable to liquids. Menstrual cups are made using a range of polymers and thermoplastic elastomers such as silicon rubber, latex, polyurethane, and nylon, among others.

Market Value and Forecast

The global feminine hygiene products market, forecasted to be worth US$ 38706.7 Mn by 2026 end, and is expected to increase at a CAGR of 6.9% throughout forecast period. In terms of revenue, product type sanitary napkins/pads is projected highest share in forecast period and expected to remain dominant in forecast period. By distribution channel retail pharmacies segment is expected to be most dominant segments and gain more the 26.8% market share over the forecast period. Among all distribution channels online purchase segment is expected to increase at a CAGR of 8.0% throughout forecast period. Asia-Pacific is the most lucrative region for the feminine hygiene products market and projected to grow with CAGR of 7.6% over the forecast period.

Market Dynamics

The global feminine hygiene market is expected to witness significant revenue growth over the forecast period. This is attributed to rising per capita disposable income in many countries and changing lifestyle among the global population. Increasing awareness on female health and hygiene, and emergence of low cost feminine hygiene products are factors that are expected to boost demand for feminine hygiene products during the forecast period. However, reports of some women suffering from allergies and infections due to the materials used to manufacture feminine hygiene products are leading to product recalls and low awareness benefits of such products in undeveloped countries are expected to hamper revenue growth of the global feminine hygiene market.

Market Segmentation by Product Type

Based on product type, the market has been segmented into,

Sanitary Napkins/Pads

Tampons

Panty liners

Menstrual Cup

Feminine Hygiene Wash

By product type, sanitary napkins/pads and tampons product type segment are expected to gain 67.5% of market share in term of value for feminine hygiene products market in forecast period. Feminine hygiene wash product type segment for global feminine hygiene products market is expected to reach US$ 4740.4Mn by 2026 end with CAGR of 5.6% over the forecast period.

Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

Based on Distribution Channel, the market has been segmented into,

Supermarket

Convenience Stores

Department Stores

Retail Pharmacies

Online Purchase

Retail pharmacies segment is expected to gain maximum share in term of value among all distribution channels whereas supermarket segment is expected to be the second most lucrative segment over the forecast period. Supermarket segment is contributing higher revenue share due to increasing infrastructure and purchasing power of people in urban countries.

Market Segmentation by Region

Based on region, the market has been segmented into,

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Middle East & Africa

In terms of value, Asia Pacific is the largest market, and is expected to increase at over 7.6% CAGR during the forecast period. China is the fastest growing market place for feminine hygiene products market and projected to grow with CAGR of 7.8% to reach US$ 7992.1Mn by 2026.

Key Players

Some key players in the global Feminine Hygiene Products Marketacross the value chain are Kimberley – Clark Corporation, Procter & Gamble, Unicharm Corporation, Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA, Johnson & Johnson, Lil-lets UK Limited, Sanofi, Ontex, and Egdewell Personal Care, Diva Cup. Leading manufacturer are focusing to expand their regional presence in the emerging geographies such as Latin America and MEA by collaborating with the distributers and promotion through social media.