Feminine Hygiene Products Market Size, Status and Growth Opportunities by 2019-2023

Feminine Hygiene Products Market Major Key Players/ Manufacturer included in the Report some of them Kimberly-Clark Corporation, The Procter & Gamble Company , Unicharm Corporation, Johnson & Johnson, Edgewell Personal Care, Hengan International, Kao Corporation, Lola, Loonlab, First Step Digital

The feminine hygiene products market, which comprises sanitary pads, tampons, menstrual cups, and vaginal health products, constitutes a significant share of the personal hygiene products market across the world. Increasing awareness about intimate hygiene among women, combined with preference for sanitary products, creates a huge demand for feminine hygiene products. The global feminine hygiene products market is forecasted to expand at a CAGR of 6.8%, and will reach a value of USD 52 Bn by 2023, from USD 37.4 Bn in 2018.

Segmentation based on product type

Based on product type, sanitary pads had the highest market share (55.1%) in 2018, owing to strong consumer awareness about the harmful effects of using unhygienic products during menstruation. Sanitary pads are the most common sanitary protection product across all the geographies and are available in a variety of sizes, shapes, and absorption levels. In countries like India, China, Kenya, Australia, Ireland, Canada and New Zealand, sanitary pads are preferred over other menstrual hygiene products. It is followed by tampons, which had a market share of 7.0% in 2018, since they are convenient to use and are popular in the western region. Menstrual cups and other hygiene products together account for a total market share of nearly 38% of the global feminine hygiene products market in 2018, and are expected to show moderate growth during the forecasted period.

Segmentation based on distribution channel

Based on the distribution channel, the market is segmented into supermarkets and hypermarkets, convenience stores, specialty stores, retail pharmacies, and e-commerce. The e-commerce and retail pharmacies segment is expected to witness the highest growth in terms of value among all the distribution channels. The specialty stores segment is expected to be another lucrative segment over the forecast period, since they offer a wide range of products under one roof. This segment demonstrated significant market share of nearly 23% in terms of revenue in 2018. These stores offer discounts and other benefits, which aid the growth of the feminine hygiene products market.

Regional insights

Asia-Pacific is the leading feminine hygiene products market, and accounted for a share of approximately 34.2% of the global market in 2018. The retail business in Asia-Pacific is witnessing change and consumers are following global trends. In addition, increase in disposable income enable women to choose from a variety of cleanliness and sanitary solutions. Aggressive marketing strategies, to raise awareness and drive sales, have contributed to regional growth. Europe, with the presence of dominant players, high awareness, and a variety of feminine hygiene products, is anticipated to expand at the highest CAGR (7.1%) during the 2018-2023 period. The feminine hygiene products market for the rest of the world (Latin America, Middle East and Africa), though still at nascent stages, will also experience high growth.

Companies covered

Kimberly-Clark Corporation

The Procter & Gamble Company

Unicharm Corporation

Johnson & Johnson

Edgewell Personal Care

Hengan International

Kao Corporation

Lola

Loonlab

First Step Digital

