Female Sexual Dysfunction (FSD) Therapeutics – Pipeline Analysis 2018, Clinical Trials & Results

Female sexual dysfunction (FSD) prevents the females to experience satisfaction from the sexual activity. FSD can be developed during any phase of the sexual response cycle which consists of excitement, plateau, orgasm and resolution phases. Sexual dysfunction is more common in women than in men.

There are several medical conditions including heart diseases, diabetes, hormonal imbalances, neurological diseases, kidney diseases, alcohol consumption, depression, anxiety and drug abuse that leads to FSD.

There are several problems associated with FSD such as inhibited sexual desire, inability to become aroused, lack of orgasm and painful intercourse. S1 Biopharma Inc. is developing LOREXYS as an oral, non-hormonal, fixed-dose combination of two antidepressants (bupropion and trazodone) for the treatment of hypoactive sexual desire disorder (HSDD) in women. Acerus Pharmaceuticals Corporation, and Palatin Technologies Inc. are some other key players having pipeline products for the treatment of FSD.

The report provides a comprehensive understanding of the pipeline activities covering all drug candidates under various stages of development, with the detailed analysis of pipeline and clinical trials.

Pipeline analysis of drugs by phases includes product description and development activities including information about clinical results, designations, collaborations, licensing, grants, technology, and others.

