Female Fertility and Pregnancy Rapid Test Market Growth, Emerging Demand, Competitive Landscape, and Outlook by 2022

The global market is increasing, due to growing female geriatric population and increasing incidence of uterine malformations. In addition, the growing female infertility cases, increasing cases with abnormal uterine bleeding and growing demand for easy to use at home diagnostic devices are encouraging the growth of the global female fertility and pregnancy rapid test market.

The increasing aging population is propelling the growth of the global female fertility and pregnancy rapid test market, as the elderly population is more susceptible to gynaecological problems, such as abnormal uterine bleeding, fibroids, and polyps, as compared to adults, which is fuelling the demand female fertility and pregnancy rapid tests. Aging leads to changes in hormones leading to irregular menses, which contribute to the demand for hormonal tests, thus driving the growth of the market.

Infertility can be a result of improper diet, poor lifestyle, consumption of alcohol, tobacco, lack of appropriate sleep, hormonal imbalance resulting in inability to conceive. For instance as reported by American Pregnancy Association (APA), infertility affects approximately 1 out of every 6 couples and female infertility accounts for about one-third of all infertility cases. Furthermore, as reported by CDC, about 12% of women between the age group 15-44 years of age in the U.S. have difficulty in getting pregnant or carrying a pregnancy.

However, the availability of alternative diagnostic test such as blood test and reagent based laboratory test are inhibiting the growth of the global female fertility and pregnancy rapid test market. In addition, the high cost of midstreams, in comparison to strips/dipsticks and cassettes/cards make them less affordable by the patient pool is further restraining the growth of the market. The Asian market is expected to witness the fastest growth during the period 2016 – 2022.

The key companies operating in the global female fertility and pregnancy rapid test market include Alere Inc., Atlas Medical, Diagnostic Automation/Cortez Diagnostics Inc., BioMerieux SA, SA Scientific, Church & Dwight Co., Inc.., Nantong Egens Biotechnology Co. Ltd., and Gemc Technology Group Co., Ltd.