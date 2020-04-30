Feed Supplements Market 2019 Global Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities and Forecast to 2025

Feed supplements are a means to provide additional nutritious elements and improve the quality of livestock feed. Feed supplements are the fillers of deficiency in the regular meals provided to the livestock. The types of food supplements include proteins, vitamins, amino acids, fatty acids, minerals and others. These supplements are available in dry, liquid and other forms. It helps to improve the feed quality, animal health and reduce the livestock diseases.

Feed supplements are fillers to deficiency in protein, vitamins, amino acids, fatty acids, minerals and other nutritional elements in the livestock feed. Increasing awareness of animal nutrition and rising concern for animal health is driving the market of feed supplements. Growing population in developing countries has increased the demand for production of poultry, swine, aquaculture and other livestock for consumption which has opened doors for feed supplements market.

The global Feed Supplements market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Feed Supplements volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Feed Supplements market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

BASF

Archer Daniels Midland

Cargill, Incorporated

Land O’Lakes

Grain Corp

LEO BIO-CARE

Dallas Keith

…

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Protein

Vitamin

Amino Acid

Fatty Acid

Minerals

Others

Segment by Application

Ruminants

Poultry

Swine

Aquaculture

Others

