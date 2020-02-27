Feed Mycotoxin Detoxifiers Market : Recent Industry Trends, Analysis and Forecast 2017-2027

Mycotoxins are small secondary metabolites (a collective group of natural chemicals) of moulds that can cause toxic effects on humans as well as animals which are referred to as mycotoxicoses. Some mycotoxins are used in growth promotions, antibiotics, and other types of drugs owing to its pharmacological activities. The major concern with mycotoxin as feed contaminants which are potentially removed by detoxifiers. The main mycotoxins are aflatoxins, Fusarium toxins, and ochratoxin. Detoxifiers aid in counter the direct or indirect effects of mycotoxin and other toxic agents. Moreover, kaolin, zeolites, and bentonite are used as a supplement to animal feeds which act as a gut protectants and considered as excellent adsorptive materials of heavy metals as well as bacteria. One of the technique to reduce the exposure of mycotoxins is to reduce the bioavailability in the livestock feeds by introducing various mycotoxin adsorbent agents which will decrease the intake of mycotoxins among animals.

Feed mycotoxin detoxifiers market are witnessing maximum growth owing to increasing focus on animal health, enhancing the quality of animal feeds, rising demand for hygiene & animal products safety, growing awareness among farmers for the benefits of mycotoxin detoxifiers as feed additives in livestock production, and expanding livestock industry worldwide. Moreover, continuous feed safety issues due to the presence of mycotoxin, rise in focus on decontamination of livestock feeds, and advanced enzymatic deactivation technology are some of the factors that can boost the demand for feed mycotoxin detoxifiers over the forecast period. However, harmful environmental effect with the use of inorganic absorbents, requirement for precise inactivators for each mycotoxin, and limited techniques to analyze the prevalence of mycotoxin & eliminate them safely among producers may hamper the growth of feed mycotoxin detoxifiers market in near future.

The feed mycotoxin detoxifiers market has been classified on the basis of animal type, product type and end user. Based on animal type, the feed mycotoxin detoxifiers market is segmented into the following: Poultry, Ruminant, Swine, Pets, Aquaculture, Rodents, Others Species ( Dogs, Cats, and Horses); Based on product type, the feed mycotoxin detoxifiers market is segmented into the following: Mycotoxin Binders, Clays, Bentonite, Others,Mycotoxin Modifiers, Yeasts, Enzymes, Others; Based on end user, the feed mycotoxin detoxifiers market is segmented into the following: Aquaculture Industry, Integrators, Feed Manufacturers, Farmers, Home-mixers;

Depending on the geographic region, feed mycotoxin detoxifiers market is divided into seven key regions: North America, Eastern Europe, Latin America, Western Europe, Japan, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. North America dominated the feed mycotoxin detoxifiers marketowing to the high preference for poultry products, better understanding among farmers for the use of feed mycotoxin detoxifiers in feed additives, and the presence of active players in these regions. Asia Pacific holds huge potential and shows substantial growth in terms of rising meat consumption along with production of local meat, increasing demand for quality food, growing awareness towards food safety, increasing per capita spending on meat related products, and expanding industrialization of animal industry in these regions.

Some players of feed mycotoxin detoxifiers market are Bayer AG, Alltech Bio-Products Co. Ltd., Poortershaven Industrial Minerals BV, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Cenzone Tech Inc., Belgium Impextraco, AMLAN International, Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, Kemin Industries, Inc., Biomin Holding GmbH, Adisseo France SAS, Novozymes A/S, Tesgo International BV, Evonik Industries AG, Nutreco N.V., and Zoetis Inc.