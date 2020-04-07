FEA in Automotive Market 2019 Automotive Industry generates a majority of the revenues from Americas

Finite element analysis (FEA) is a software used in engineering, which aims to evaluate the functionality of a product design before its prototypes are produced.
The global FEA market in the automotive industry generates a majority of the revenues from Americas. High R&D investment is one of the major factor contributing to the growth of the market.
In 2018, the global FEA in Automotive market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 10% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global FEA in Automotive status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the FEA in Automotive development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Ansys
CD-adapco
Dassault Systemes
Mentor Graphics
MSC Software
Siemens PLM Software
Altair Engineering
AspenTech
Autodesk
Computational Engineering International
ESI Group
Exa Corporation
Flow Science
NEi Software
Numeca International
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Modeling
Simulation
Design Optimization
Other
Market segment by Application, split into
OEMs
4S Shops
Other
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global FEA in Automotive status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the FEA in Automotive development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of FEA in Automotive are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
