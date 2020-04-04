Fatty Alcohol Ethoxylates Market Outlook 2019 Worldwide Industry Share, Size, Sales, Trend, Research Report, Forecast to 2023

Fatty Alcohol Ethoxylate is used in various applications such as scouring, cleaning, emulsifying, foaming, and others and in various industries such as textiles, agriculture, personal care, household, paper, and others. Additionally, the growing demand in textile, paper, and personal care industry is a key factor to drive the Fatty Alcohol Ethoxylates Market. The trends of using personal care products such as hair care and skin care products has driven this market.

Based on region, the market share of fatty alcohol ethoxylates is high in Asia Pacific due to huge utilization in growing industry such as textiles, agriculture, paper, and others. It is also expected to increase at a higher growth rate as compared to other regions such as North America, Europe, Latin America and the Middle East & Africa.

Key players of the Global Fatty Alcohol Ethoxylates Market are

P&G Chemicals (US)

Clariant (Europe)

BASF SE (Germany)

Akzo Nobel N.V. (Netherlands)

Huntsman International LLC. (US)

Ecogreen Oleochemicals (Germany)

Unitop Chemicals Pvt. Ltd. (India)

Rimpro-India. (India)

Shree Vallabh Chemicals (India)

GUJARAT CHEMICALS (India)

Market Segmentation:-

Global Fatty Alcohol Ethoxylate Market is divided into derivative, application, end user industry, and region. Based on derivative, the Fatty Alcohol Ethoxylate Market is segmented into lauryl alcohol ethoxylates, ceto stearyl alcohol ethoxylates, stearyl alcohol ethoxylates, behenyl alcohol ethoxylates, oleyl cetyl alcohol ethoxylates, tridecyl alcohol ethoxylates, and others. Among these, lauryl alcohol ethoxylates are highly utilized in various applications such as emulsifiers & wetting agents, industrial cleaners, agricultural chemicals, cosmetics, textile & leather processing, metalworking systems, and others.

These ethoxylates are categorized as fatty alcohol ethoxylate and composed by ethylene oxide adduct of lauryl alcohol. Lauryl alcohol ethoxylates have a diverse range of physical appearances. It can vary from clear or slightly hazy, transparent liquids to white solids, depending upon the level of ethoxylation.

Based on Application, market is segmented as scouring, cleaning, emulsifying, foaming, and others. Among all, Fatty Alcohol Ethoxylate is highly applicable as cleaning agents as household cleaning detergents and industrial cleaners.

Based on end use industry, the fatty alcohol ethoxylate market is segmented into textiles, agriculture, personal care, household, paper, and others. Among all industries, personal care, household, and textile has occupied the highest market share, especially in Asia Pacific region.

Regional Analysis:-

Geographically, Asia Pacific accounts for the largest market share in Fatty Alcohol Ethoxylates Market growth. Increasing per capita income of the growing middle class especially in household, and personal care industry is the reason to drive the fatty alcohol ethoxylates market in this region. Modernization in lifestyle, increasing cost of living and rising population have fostered the adoption of surfactants in various industries, such as textiles, agriculture, personal care, household, and others, thus, increasing the growth of this industry.

Europe holds the second position for fatty alcohol ethoxylates market and is another profitable market in terms of value and volume after APAC. Germany, Italy, France, and United Kingdom led the demand for fatty alcohol ethoxylates in this region.

North America accounted for the third largest share in the Global Fatty Alcohol Ethoxylates Market. UK, Canada, and United Mexican States led the demand for Fatty Alcohol Ethoxylates in this region. On the other hand, Latin America, Middle East & Africa is another growing market for fatty alcohol ethoxylates and likely to show better growth rate over the forecast period.

