Fatigue Therapeutics- Pipeline Analysis 2018

Fatigue is referred to as lack of energy and feeling of tiredness, both physically and mentally. There are several causes for fatigue, and it is also a common side effect of certain medicines.

Symptoms associated with the fatigue are weight loss, fever, anxiety, depression, muscle weakness, vomiting, diarrhoea, and chest pain. Fatigue can be treated depending on the other associated symptoms and the actual cause of the fatigue, regardless of whether the condition is psychological or physical, or a combination of both.

Longeveron, a life sciences company engaged in the development of biological solutions for aging and aging-associated diseases is in the process of developing mesenchymal stem cells, as a stem cell therapy for the treatment of chronic fatigue syndrome. Some of the companies involved in the pipeline for fatigue are Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. and Helsinn Group among others.

The report provides a comprehensive understanding of the pipeline activities covering all drug candidates under various stages of development, with the detailed analysis of pipeline and clinical trials.

Pipeline analysis of drugs by phases includes product description and development activities including information about clinical results, designations, collaborations, licensing, grants, technology, and others.

