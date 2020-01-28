FAT REPLACERS MARKET 2019 GLOBAL INDUSTRY – KEY PLAYERS, SIZE, TRENDS, OPPORTUNITIES, GROWTH ANALYSIS AND FORECAST TO 2025

Summary:A new market study, titled “Discover Global Fat Replacers Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

Introduction

The Global Fat Replacers market was valued at USD xx million in 2017 and is forecasted to reach USD xx million by 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period (2018-2025). Fat replacers have opened the door for a new generation of reduced-fat foods that have the taste and texture of the high-fat foods. Consumers enjoy, but without unnecessary calories, cholesterol or fat. Fat replacements provide an opportunity for individuals to re-duce intake of high-fat foods and experience reduced-fat formulations of familiar foods while preserving basic food selection patterns.

Rising Demand for low calorie and low-fat diet is the primary driver for the market

Health conscious individuals are modifying their dietary habits and eating less fat. Fat re-placers, provide the sensory and functional qualities generally offered by fat; with fewer calories, less intake of fats and high intake of carbohydrates.

Increasing obesity, blood cholesterol, cancer and coronary heart diseases due to the intake of high-fat diets is also a significant reason for the increasing demand for Fat Re-placers

The use of fat replacers in food products will maintain the food’s original quality and char-acteristics without the risk of fat consumption. In the absence of energy-dense fat mole-cules, products utilising fat replacers are generally lower in calories than their full-fat coun-terparts. Use of Fat replacers can lower the risk of diseases associated with high intake of fats.

The high price of Fat replacers is a primary constraint for the growth of global fat re-placers market

The products with fat replacers are high in price in comparison to the regular products. It can be a restraint for the market.

The use of fat replacers reduces the intake of essential fatty acids and fat-soluble vita-mins Excessive use of some fat replacers can have a laxative effect and may cause loss of fat-soluble vitamins in the form of fatty stools. These facts can restrict the growth of the market.

The report segments the Global Fat replacers market into By Type, By Application and by Geography. By type, the market has been segmented as Protein-based, Carbohydrate-based, Fat based and Others (Combination). By Application type, the market has been segmented into Bakery & Confectionary, Convenience food & Beverages, Dairy and Frozen desserts, processed meat products and Others.

Protein-based fat replacers have the potential for rapid growth. They are used in Dairy products (such as ice cream, butter, sour cream, cheese, and yoghurt), salad dressing, mar-garine- and mayonnaise-type products, baked goods, coffee creamer, soups, and sauces. With the increasing demand of Dairy alternatives, the demand for Protein-based fat replac-ers is expected to increase rapidly in the forecast period to 2025. The market for dairy al-ternatives is growing at high CAGR globally, and protein fat replacer being one of the major ingredient for these alternatives has high demand, and its market is further projected to grow briskly.

By geography, the report segments the market into North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World. North America has the highest market share for fat re-placers market. Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing region for the fat replacer market. India and China are leading this market and are expected to be dominating players over the fore-cast period as well. Due to its large population and high availability of plant proteins in the region, used for manufacturing fat-replacers is considered to be the key driving factor in this region. The increasing obese population in Asia is also a factor which is driving the mar-ket for fat replacers in this region.

The report profiles the following companies, which includes Cargill, Tate & Lyle, FMC Cor-poration, ADM, DuPont, Unilever Inc., DSM Food Specialties, IOC Group, and Ingredion.

Key market segments covered

By Type

• Carbohydrate-Based

• Protein-Based

• Fats/Lipid-based

• Others (Combination)

By Application

• Bakery & Confectionary

• Dairy & Frozen Desserts

• Convenience food & Beverages

• Processed Meat products

• Others (Sauces, Soups and Gravies)

By Region

• Asia Pacific

• Europe

• North America

• South America

• Rest of the World

Table of Contents

1. Global Fat Replacers Market – Methodology and Scope

1.1. Research Methodology

1.2. The scope of the Report

2. Global Fat Replacers Market – Trends

2.1. Key Trends & Developments

3. Global Fat Replacers Market – Industry Analysis

3.1. Industry Impact Factors (Drivers & Restraints)

3.2. Competitive Intensity- Porter 5 Forces

3.3. Regulatory Analysis

4. Global Fat Replacers Market – By Type

4.1. Carbohydrate-based

4.2. Protein-based

4.3. Fat/Lipid-based

4.4. Others (Combination)

……………

8. Global Fat Replacers Market – Company Profiles

8.1. Nestle

8.2. Cargill

8.3. Tate & Lyle

8.4. FMC Corporation

8.5. ADM

8.6. DuPont

8.7. IOC Group

8.8. Unilever Inc.

8.9. DSM Food Specialties

8.10. Ingredion

9. Global Fat Replacers Market – Appendix

9.1. Sources

9.2. List of Tables

9.3. Expert Panel Validation

9.4. Disclaimer

9.5. Contact Us

